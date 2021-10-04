'Behind the Blue': Building a Legacy With UK’s Hall of Distinguished Alumni

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Oct. 4, 2021) — Discussed as early as 1957, the Hall of Distinguished Alumni of the University of Kentucky Alumni Association was established along with the construction of the Helen G. King Alumni House in 1963. The hall pays tribute to those UK alumni who have distinguished themselves and their alma mater through their contribution to the welfare of the Commonwealth and nation in arts, sciences, business, industry, engineering, journalism, politics, military science, religion, agriculture, labor or other fields of endeavor.