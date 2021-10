Only one in 10 unvaccinated Americans is willing to accept significant responsibility for this summer’s Covid surge, polling has found.In a telephone survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation this month, just 12 per cent of unvaccinated adults chose ‘too many people refusing the vaccine’ as a “major reason” for the USA’s ongoing third wave, lower than any other factor.That was compared to 77 per cent of vaccinated adults and 58 per cent of all adults, who named vaccine refusal as one of the top three causes alongside the highly infectious Delta variant and people failing to take precautions such as...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO