Liverpool Vs Manchester City: Prediction, Line Up And Match Date

Will Kylian Mbappe join Real Madrid?. In this article, we are gonna talk about Kylian Mbappe’s transfer to Real Madrid. Recently it was in the news that Real Madrid and PSG have reached a mutual agreement on Mbappe’s transfer. The French striker of Madrid, Karim Benzema even promised the fans that Kylian will be joining him soon in the club. PSG would never want to leave a star player like Kylian so what are the chances that he will be joining Real Madrid anytime soon?. Well to know that you do not have to surf the internet. As we have already gathered and put down all the authentic information regarding his transfer here.

SOCCER ・ 5 DAYS AGO