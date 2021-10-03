PUBG Mobile is an online game that became everyone’s favorite after its launch. In just a short span of time, this game has got millions of users and became the top-grossing mobile game worldwide. Like all countries, this game had gained its popularity in India too, and there will be hardly anyone who does not know about PUBG. Unfortunately, PUBG mobile was banned by the Government of India in the last year of September. Although PUBG Mobile got banned in India, it opened the way for other games. And on July 2 this year, its Indian version was released on Android and iOS devices. Let us see how Pubg Mobile contributes most to the eSports industry in India.