Take Our Poll: Will You Be Trick-or-Treating This Year?

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo trick-or-treat or not to trick-or-treat, that is the question ... Halloween is just about here, and the big question on everyone’s minds is whether or not there is going to be trick-or-treating this year. It's the quintessential fall activity for millions of kids, and like in 2020, will this year see far fewer ghouls, witches, and superheroes out and about in pursuit of those delicious treats on Halloween night?

Z107.3

POLL: What Is The Best Bangor Area Location For Trick-Or-Treating?

Trick or treat, smell our feet, give us something good to eat!. With the beginning of October on the horizon, it is time to jump headfirst into the Halloween season. Leaves, pumpkins, crisp days and cool nights, are why Fall in Maine is so fantastic. The Bangor area has no shortage of great spots to bring the kiddos to collect candy.
BANGOR, ME
#Trick Or Treating
WVNS

Beckley trick-or-treat to take place October 30th

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — October is here and that means Halloween is just around the corner! The City of Beckley is making some changes to its annual trick-or-treat rules. This year, trick or treat will take place on Saturday October 30, 2021 from five to seven p.m. Mayor Rob Rappold said this will allow for […]
BECKLEY, WV
spectrumnews1.com

Know before you go: Health and safety trick-or-treating tips

WISCONSIN— With Halloween just around the corner, many kids and parents are asking: Is it safe to trick-or-treat this year?. According to the director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, Halloween is getting a green light this year, with a few safety suggestions still in place.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Food Network

The Best Halloween Candy Bowls You Can Buy Just in Time for Trick-or-Treating

Whether you're expecting a large group of trick-or-treaters to stop by your door this Halloween, or you're holding an intimate party with your closest ghouls and guys, stocking up on candy is a must. Though a plethora of chocolates, lollipops, gummies and more are now sold in bags decorated with bewitching designs, transfering your bought candies to a cute (or creepy) bowl is a fun way to make Halloween a bit more festive. From giggling ghosts to animated monster hands, here are some of the best Halloween candy bowls you can buy this year.
SHOPPING
University of Florida

TRICK-OR-TREAT Best Practices

The CDC has developed guidelines to help navigate Halloween, providing ideas to make Halloween activities more creative, and reducing the risk for getting COVID. So, classic door to door trick-or-treating and large in door costume parties are not encouraged, including indoor haunted houses where people will be crowded and screaming.
PUBLIC HEALTH
opelika-al.gov

Fall Events and Trick-or-Treating

Fall Noon Tunes: We are excited to bring back Noon Tunes this fall. From noon - 1 p.m. on Wednesdays, come out and bring your lunch to courthouse square for some live music! October 6 - Silky Tone, October 13 - Mark Tune, October 20 - Jessie Lynn, October 27 - Muse.
CELEBRATIONS
southjordanjournal.com

Hawthorn students to trick-or-treat for literacy tricks

During the family literacy night on Oct. 28, Hawthorn Academy will hold a book fair as it did in September 2019, as seen here. (Julie Slama/City Journals) Hawthorn Academy is taking a twist on typical trick-or-treating and on the traditional school parades. On Oct. 28, students and their families can...
NFL
KXLY

POLL: Do you feel comfortable taking your kids trick-or-treating this year?

Halloween is just a month away and it looks like more parents are open to taking their children trick-or-treating this year. A new Axios-Ipsos poll, published Tuesday, found parents see less risk in having their children hit the neighborhood to trick-or-treat this year. 2020 saw communities across the country cancel trick or treating due to the pandemic.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
101.5 KNUE

Can Kids Go Trick-or-Treating This Year? CDC Says Yes

CDC Director Dr. Walensky appeared on CBS's Face the Nation on Sunday. The Director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, was on CBS's Sunday night show Face the Nation last night and was asked about trick-or-treating this year for kids. When asked by Face the Nation's host, Margaret Brennan, if kids should go trick-or-treating this year on Halloween and if it's safe, Dr. Walensky's reply was...
KIDS
Banana 101.5

Can Kids Go Trick-or-Treating This Year? CDC Says Yes

CDC Director Dr. Walensky appeared on CBS's Face the Nation on Sunday. The Director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, was on CBS's Sunday night show Face the Nation last night and was asked about trick-or-treating this year for kids. When asked by Face the Nation's host, Margaret Brennan, if kids should go trick-or-treating this year on Halloween and if it's safe, Dr. Walensky's reply was...
KIDS

