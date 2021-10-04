Take Our Poll: Will You Be Trick-or-Treating This Year?

To trick-or-treat or not to trick-or-treat, that is the question ... Halloween is just about here, and the big question on everyone’s minds is whether or not there is going to be trick-or-treating this year. It's the quintessential fall activity for millions of kids, and like in 2020, will this year see far fewer ghouls, witches, and superheroes out and about in pursuit of those delicious treats on Halloween night?