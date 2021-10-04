CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Ends season with two more hits

 5 days ago

Schwindel went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI in Sunday's win over the Cardinals. Schwindel wrapped up a strong campaign on a high note, recording his third multi-hit effort over the last six games. The first baseman finishes the year with a .326/.371/.591 slash line, 14 home runs and 20 doubles across 64 games. Schwindel will likely be the Cubs' Opening Day starter at first base next season.

