Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Ends season with two more hits
Schwindel went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI in Sunday's win over the Cardinals. Schwindel wrapped up a strong campaign on a high note, recording his third multi-hit effort over the last six games. The first baseman finishes the year with a .326/.371/.591 slash line, 14 home runs and 20 doubles across 64 games. Schwindel will likely be the Cubs' Opening Day starter at first base next season.www.cbssports.com
