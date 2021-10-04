Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Ends season with two more hits

Davies (6-12) lasted just two innings Friday against the Cardinals, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two as he took the loss. Davies was slammed right away as five consecutive Cardinals hitters reached base in the first, amounting to three runs. He came back out for the second and allowed a pair of base hits before Tyler O'Neill took him deep to make it a 6-0 advantage for St. Louis. The 28-year-old has had a month to forget, as he's put up a 15.32 ERA, 2.92 WHIP and 9:11 K:BB over 12.1 innings in September. Davies has failed to make it to the third inning in two of his last four starts but is set up for a favorable matchup to end the year with a meeting against the Pirates next week.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO