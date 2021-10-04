CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
warsaw home & contract fortifies hundreds of design networking opportunities

Cover picture for the articleThe largest design fair in central eastern europe runs in ptak warsaw expo venue. after the blow to business inflicted by the pandemic – and the kibosh that lockdowns put on social interaction – it’s not surprising design professionals are eager to reconnect. in a post-covid world, the value of trade fairs is more evident than ever. fairs allow architects and interior designers to see new products in the flesh and industry professionals to reconnect with valued contacts, make new ones and strike business deals.

ArchDaily

AGi Architects Designs Opportunity Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

Designed by AGi Architects, Mission Possible, Expo 2020 Dubai's Opportunity Pavilion offers social and cross-cultural engagement through a universal and urban platform. Opportunity is one of the three main themes of this year's expo, alongside Sustainability and Mobility, which explore how we can "unlock the potential of individuals and communities, highlighting that each of us has a role to play in creating positive change". The structure resembles a large public plaza with a universal architectural identity since the feature has transcended generations, cultures, and eras.
VISUAL ART
designboom.com

2021 human city design award

Theme: Design for Sustainable City for a harmonious relationship between human, society and the environment. ❶ To establish a sustainable urban ecosystem promoting a harmonious relationship between humans and. the environment through design. ❷ To expand design’s power to address and heal social problems globally as a creative solution to...
DESIGN
Design Milk

Falken Reynolds Designs a Home With a Canadian Nordic Aesthetic

Falken Reynolds designed the Westside House in Vancouver, British Columbia, for a family wanting to be together. The kitchen, dining room and family room connect creating an easy flow from one space to the other, including outdoors, making it great for entertaining. When the family has company, the lightweight furniture can be reconfigured to accommodate the extra people comfortably. The color scheme is kept black and white with shades of grey, resulting in a Canadian Nordic aesthetic.
INTERIOR DESIGN
designboom.com

foster + partners' fluid 'mobility pavilion' celebrates human progress at expo 2020 dubai

Foster + partners completes its three-winged ‘alif’ pavilion at expo 2020 dubai. the space offers visitors an experience that will merge the digital world with the physical, exhibiting iconic historical figures whose innovations have shaped the technology of the modern world. the pavilion will host the world’s largest passenger elevator, capable of transporting approximately 160 people at once. the name ‘alif’ references the first letter of the arabic alphabet, an homage which honors the beginning of human progress in its journey across ever expanding frontiers. see designboom’s previous coverage here.
DUBAI
dornob.com

These 2021 iF Design Award Winners Hit Close to Home

The annual iF Design Awards are a perennial who’s who of design inspiration from around the world. Meant to promote and support good design while highlighting its societal and cultural impacts, the award is “a symbol of design excellence.” And this year was certainly no exception. The 2021 iF Design...
DESIGN
rubbernews.com

GM exec: Virtual design should be seen as opportunity

DETROIT—Zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion—these are just a few of the lofty goals that General Motors believes can be achieved as it considers an engineering and design future filled with virtuality, artificial intelligence and electric vehicles. With its own stated mantra of the dissemination of tire knowledge, the...
CARS
The Guardian

Contracts Manager (Home-Based)

Contracts Manager (Home-Based) Grade 4 (lower) Point 29: £34,717 FTE (£17,358.50 + £480 home working allowance per annum) Our client passionately believes in the strengths within families. Families may be very different in composition and circumstances, but they should all be empowered and supported to enable all members to thrive. In all that they do, our client is rooted in the belief that well-functioning and supported families are a driving force for happy, healthy individuals and communities.
ECONOMY
designboom.com

2021 human city design award seeks proposals for sustainable urban ecosystem

Cities face literal waves of ever-increasing challenges, from rising social inequality, housing and energy crises to climate change and health emergencies like the covid-19 pandemic. there needs to be a more harmonious relationship between people, society, environment and nature – and that is where creativity and designers comes in. the 2021 human city design award returns for the third edition as it aims to better urban living conditions. design is seen as the tool for solving these complexities.
VISUAL ART
desiretoinspire.net

A designer’s home in Barcelona

A designer however creative feels the constraints of a client’s brief. Very few are given carte blanche. That is of course except for their own homes. Juan Moreno Lopéz-Calull is the founder and designer at John Brown Projects, a Barcelona-based interior design firm and art consultancy and this is his vibrant home. Statement chairs, pops of colour (check out the multi coloured cornice), an iron doorway and art, art and more art. Fun, fresh and fabulous.
INTERIOR DESIGN
designboom.com

3D-printed house 'rain catcher' drizzles with sustainable self-sufficient design

The 3D-printed house makes the most of the natural resources and climate conditions of the UK. seen as a vision for a detached house and built out of a 3D-printed shell, the rain catcher by tactus design workshop in the UK, takes into account how the size and configuration of homes needs to respond to different uses and requirements. constructed out of raw earth and mixed compounds, the design’s purpose is threefold. by using the combination of site-sourced materials and off-site pre-formed components, the carbon footprint is certainly reduced; secondly, through avoiding wastage for refurbishment, flexible and easy internal alteration of the layout is guaranteed; finally, by making the mosts of the natural resources and climate conditions, self-sufficiency is achieved.
HOME & GARDEN
abovethelaw.com

Why The Time For Better Contract Design Is Now

In an age of fast-growing complexity, the winners are those who simplify the lives of others. As part of its mission to promote ease of doing business for social and economic benefit, World Commerce & Contracting has long been a vocal advocate for simpler, user-centered contracts. But what does good contract design look like, in practice? And how do you make a compelling business case for it in your organization?
DESIGN
Robb Report

This New 148-Foot Hybrid Trimaran Concept Can Sail Silently and Emissions Free

VPLP’s latest trimaran concept is ruffling feathers for all the right reasons. The French studio’s disruptive new 148-footer, which goes by the name of Seaffinity, takes cues from “the world of seabirds” in terms of both propulsion and aesthetics. Penned under the direction of noted yacht designer Patrick le Quément, the vessel’s monolithic shape was inspired by the lightness, fluidity and beauty of the seagull. There is almost a total fusion between the two hulls and the coachroof that results in a streamlined silhouette similar to a gull’s. Seaffinity can also traverse the globe silently and sans emissions, just like our feathered friends...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
decrypt.co

Gelato Network Raises $11M to Automate 'Dumb Contracts' on DeFi

Gelato Network is a DeFi task automation protocol. Its bots are used for liquidation protection on Aave and limit orders on Uniswap and Quickswap. Gelato’s bots can be used for any task automation on DeFi, a value proposition that has convinced investors to jump in. DeFi automation protocol Gelato Network...
COMPUTERS
designboom.com

SMART tire company startup reinvents the wheel using space-age NASA technology

The SMART tire company announces plans to bring NASA technology back down to earth. the team introduces its revolutionary ‘shape memory alloy radial technology’ (SMART) to create a space-age tire which aims to transform the performance of vehicles on and off road, widening the scope of mobility going forward. the super-elastic tires were originally developed by NASA and have now been commercialized for use on earth by the startup.
ECONOMY
vmware.com

Networking, Socializing, and Other Fun Opportunities at VMworld 2021

Missing your VMworld friends in person? We are too. For this year’s all-digital event, you’ll find lots of ways to catch up with past pals and meet new ones. (And of course, we haven’t forgotten the swag.) You’ll also find lots of learning opportunities and fun ways to test your skills and explore new ones.
TECHNOLOGY
OEM Off-Highway

Key Industry Trends Offer New Design Opportunities

Each year, our State of the Industry issue looks at the top trends and technologies within the heavy equipment industries. We also dig into current and future market conditions, as well as regulations which may currently or in the coming years have an impact on how the industry will go about designing its equipment.
ECONOMY

