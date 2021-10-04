This is Not a Suitcase, Just a Powerful Triple Monitor Computer That Packs a Ryzen 5950X CPU and RTX 3080 GPU

Much of the conversation surrounding AMD’s continued assault on Intel has revolved around the desktop and server markets, where the company’s Ryzen and EPYC processors have consistently increased in popularity and adoption, gen over gen. AMD has, however, also made significant inroads in the mobile space, with both high-end gaming notebooks – like the excellent ASUS ROG Strix G15 AMD Advantage Edition – and in the thin-and-lite space as well, with a variety of Ryzen 5000U series based machines. We’ve actually had the notebook we’ll be showing you today, the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED (model UM325S), on hand for quite a while now and can say without question, that it is one of the most attractive, 13.3”-class notebooks we have used to date.

COMPUTERS ・ 14 DAYS AGO