This is Not a Suitcase, Just a Powerful Triple Monitor Computer That Packs a Ryzen 5950X CPU and RTX 3080 GPU

techeblog.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatthew Perks is an inventor who specializes in do-it-yourself electronics, and his latest project appears to be a suitcase at first glance, but upon closer inspection, you’ll realize that it’s so much more. When unfolded, it reveals a large main monitor, paired with folding, vertically-mounted laptop monitors on each side. The shiny aluminum panels conceal an AMD Ryzen 5950X CPU, an NVIDIA RTX 3080 GPU with water cooling, 64GB of RAM, and dual 8TB SSDs. Read more for a video and additional information.

www.techeblog.com

