Former Manchester United midfielder Park Ji-sung has appealed to the club’s fans to stop singing a song which contains a racial stereotype about his native South Korea.Park was a huge crowd favourite during his time at United between 2005 and 2012 and fans sang a song in his ‘honour’, which includes a disparaging line about Koreans eating dog meat.The song is still heard at Old Trafford nine years after he left the club and the now-retired Park has spoken about it, saying he wants to educate supporters about why the words are hurtful to him and his compatriots.Park, 40, said...

