Perspective | Staffing shortages stymie school leaders’ plans
The North Carolina Principals and Assistant Principals Association (NCPAPA) and our partners at the N.C. Association of School Administrators (NCASA) and the N.C. School Superintendents Association (NCSSA) recognize that staffing shortages are the number one issue facing principals and other school leaders, and we jointly call on the state to help us move from a triage mode back to our core mission of providing an excellent education to all students.www.ednc.org
