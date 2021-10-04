CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How chili peppers helped Nobel Prize winners understand how we feel heat

By By Ivana Kottasová, Katie Hunt, CNN
kezi.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Nobel Prize in physiology and medicine has been awarded to David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian for their discoveries of receptors for temperature and touch. The two US-based scientists received the accolade for describing the mechanics of how humans perceive hot, cold, touch and pressure through nerve impulses. Julius...

www.kezi.com

TheDailyBeast

Scientists Who Discovered How Humans Feel Heat Awarded Nobel Prize in Medicine

Two U.S.-based scientists have been awarded the 2021 Nobel Prize in medicine for solving the mystery of how human bodies feel warmth and touch. David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian shared the prize for discovering how bodies turn physical sensations into electrical messages in our nervous systems, explaining why sunlight or a hug feel the way they do. Announcing the prize Monday morning, the Nobel Committee explained: “Julius utilized capsaicin, a pungent compound from chili peppers that induces a burning sensation, to identify a sensor in the nerve endings of the skin that responds to heat... Patapoutian used pressure-sensitive cells to discover a novel class of sensors that respond to mechanical stimuli in the skin and internal organs.” Thomas Perlman, from the Nobel Committee, said the pair’s discoveries were “important and profound.”
SCIENCE
KEYT

2 win medicine Nobel for showing how we react to heat, touch

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Two scientists have won the Nobel Prize in medicine for their discoveries into how the human body perceives temperature and touch. The revelations could lead to new ways of treating pain or even heart disease. Americans David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian separately identified receptors in the skin that respond to heat and pressure. Researchers are working on drugs to target them. But the breakthroughs happened decades ago and have not yet yielded many effective new treatments for pain. The Nobel Committee announced the winners Monday. Julius used capsaicin, the active component in chili peppers, to help pinpoint the nerve sensors that respond to heat. Patapoutian found pressure-sensitive sensors in cells that respond to mechanical stimulation.
SCIENCE
Ars Technica

Understanding how we sense touch, temperature earns a Nobel

Today's Nobel Prize is in Physiology or Medicine, which often means biology these days. And 2021 is not an exception, as two researchers have won for their discoveries regarding how humans detect their immediate environment through the sense of touch. David Julius won half the prize for identifying the protein that allows us to sense painful heat or its chemical mimic from chili peppers, and Ardem Patapoutian gets the other half by figuring out how we sense physical touch.
SCIENCE
CBS San Francisco

Chili Peppers Led To UCSF Researcher David Julius’ Nobel Prize For Medicine

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — UC San Francisco researcher David Julius was awarded a share of the Nobel Prize in medicine on Monday for his groundbreaking work into the neuroscience of pain. Julius was sharing the award with Ardem Patapoutian, a medical researcher at Scripps Research in La Jolla. The two scientists won the Prize for identifying receptors in the skin that respond to heat and pressure. Their work is focused on the field of somatosensation, which explores the ability of specialized organs such as eyes, ears and skin to see, hear and feel. “This really unlocks one of the secrets of nature,”...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Nobel Prize won by scientists who unlocked mystery of how humans feel warmth and touch

Two scientists have been awarded a Nobel Prize for discoveries about the most fundamental ways we relate to the world.The pair’s work on temperature and touch – how we feel the warmth of the sun or the skin of another person – was recognised with the prize for physiology or medicine.As well as helping illuminate those experiences that are most central to being in the world, it helped explain how humans have survived for so long.David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian, both based in the US, won the award announced on Monday by Thomas Perlmann, secretary-general of the Nobel Committee.Patrik Ernfors of the Nobel Committee said Julius,...
SCIENCE
bioworld.com

Nobel Prize for Red Hot Chili Pepper and Cool Mint receptors

The 2021 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded Oct. 4 to David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian “for their discoveries of receptors for temperature and touch.”. Julius, who is a professor of physiology at the University of California at San Francisco, identified TRPV1 as the receptor for capsaicin, the ingredient in chili peppers that responded to capsaicin, and showed that TRPV1 was also directly responsive to temperatures above 110 degrees Fahrenheit. In further work, Julius and his colleagues identified a series of channels whose actions combine to sense temperature range.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Vox

How the Nobel Prizes skew science

This week, various Swedish and Norwegian organizations are coming together to announce the Nobel Prizes — six awards in total, including four in the sciences. Each award comes with a medal, more than a million dollars, and lots of press. In 2021, David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian won the prize...
SCIENCE
insidescience.org

How Rat Poison Helps Chemists Win Nobel Prizes

(Inside Science) -- Strychnine is a substance commonly deployed to keep rodents away from your kitchen. But a whole line of Nobel Prize winners -- this year's included -- care little about strychnine's use as rat poison. They are more focused on the strychnine molecule's complex structure. "The synthesis of...
WILDLIFE
AFP

Widely used chemical linked to 100,000 US deaths per year: study

Daily exposure to phthalates, a group of chemicals used in everything from plastic containers to makeup, may lead to approximately 100,000 deaths in older Americans annually, a study from New York University warned Tuesday. "Our findings reveal that increased phthalate exposure is linked to early death, particularly due to heart disease," said study lead author Leonardo Trasande.
SCIENCE
GOBankingRates

How Much Are Nobel Prizes Worth?

If you happen to win a Nobel Prize this year, you’ll receive a gold medal and the admiration and respect of your peers and just about everyone else in the world — plus a big stack of cash. The monetary prize associated with the most distinguished intellectual accolade in the...
SCIENCE
#Chili Peppers#Hot Peppers#Nobel Prize Winners#Scripps Research#The Nobel Assembly#The Physiological Society#Cnn
spring.org.uk

The Fruit Juice That Lowers Blood Pressure

Drinking this uncommon juice can lower blood pressure. The lingonberry is a tiny red berry similar to a cranberry, but powerful enough to improve blood vessel function, new research finds. Drinking lingonberry juice in the long-term will lower blood pressure by widening the blood vessels and relaxing the smooth muscle...
HEALTH
Health

What to Know About Cherry Angiomas, or Those Red Moles You Might See on Your Skin

Lots of little bumps or spots of various colors can pop up on your skin—there are some of the more common ones, like whiteheads or blackheads; moles that can range in colors from pink to blue (yes, really); and skin-colored growths called skin tags. But one type of mark might seem a little more alarming than others: a small, dark or light red bump, better known as a cherry angioma.
BEAUTY & FASHION
