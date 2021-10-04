CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Merck (MRK) Moves 8.4% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

Merck MRK shares ended the last trading session 8.4% higher at $81.40. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 2.6% loss over the past four weeks.

Merck’s stock rose as it and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics announced positive interim data from a phase III study on their oral antiviral medicine, molnupiravir. Data from the interim analysis showed that the medicine reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by approximately 50% in non-hospitalized adult patients with mild or moderate COVID-19. Following the compelling data, Merck stopped recruitment in the study and plans to soon file an application for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to the FDA based on its encouraging phase III study results.

This pharmaceutical company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.34 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -23%. Revenues are expected to be $12.43 billion, down 0.9% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Merck, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on MRK going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>


5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

Should Value Investors Buy Regeneron (REGN) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zacks Investment Research#Mrk#Merck Mrk#Ridgeback Biotherapeutics#Iii#Eua
Entrepreneur

Will Jefferies (JEF) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?

Jefferies (JEF) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Is Mosaic (MOS) a Suitable Stock for Value Investors Now?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way to...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Implied Volatility Surging for Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY) Stock Options

Investors in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. KDNY need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Nov 19, 2021 $12.50 Put had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
Entrepreneur

Ecopetrol (EC) Moves 5.4% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Ecopetrol (EC) shares ended the last trading session 5.4% higher at $13.96. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 5% loss over the past four weeks. Ecopetrol extended its rally for the fourth straight...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Bet on These 4 Low-Beta Stocks to Combat Market Volatility

The Senate's recent approval of a bill will possibly save the United States from the risks of default on its debt in the next few weeks. However, uncertainty remains since the agreement is meant for the debt ceiling extension until Dec 3, providing investors with short-term relief. Hence, creating a...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Should Value Investors Consider Carter's (CRI) Stock Now?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way to...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

3 Top Stocks with Upsides Over 50%, According to Wall Street Analysts

Growth stocks have seen their shares fall quite a bit recently due to lofty valuations and the rise in treasury yields. That’s why investors should consider adding value stocks to their portfolio. But instead of relying on traditional valuation measures, investors should consider stocks trading well below their upside potential such as MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI), Medifast Inc. (MED), and Amarin Corp. PLC ADR (AMRN).
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 8th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 8th:. Murphy Oil Corporation MUR: This oil and natural gas exploration and production company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Zumiez (ZUMZ): Strong Industry, Solid Earnings Estimate Revisions

One stock that might be an intriguing choice for investors right now is Zumiez, Inc. ZUMZ. This is because this security in the Retail - Apparel and Shoes space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective. This is important...
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

492
Followers
1K+
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy