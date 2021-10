Dear Koda (also known as Koda-Friend, or Koda-Boy),. I'm sorry buddy, I don't want you hurting, no one expected that your excitement from going to Bossart Dog Park was going to end up with you completely tearing your ACL. You're cooped up all day log in a room as we wait for our home in Flint to be finished, so we understand why you would get so excited at the dog park but we never wanted this to happen to you. But I promise, we will do everything we can to make sure you are happy and healthy FOREVER.

