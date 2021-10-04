1 dead, 2 injured after roommates stab each other during fight, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man died and two others were injured after three roommates were stabbed during a fight with each other, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
Just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies said three roommates in their 50s got into a fight at a home at 6438 Hill Road.
>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
During the fight, all three men were stabbed, deputies said. They were taken to different hospitals.
One man died and two others had non-life-threatening injuries.
No other information was released.
Comments / 7