1 dead, 2 injured after roommates stab each other during fight, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man died and two others were injured after three roommates were stabbed during a fight with each other, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies said three roommates in their 50s got into a fight at a home at 6438 Hill Road.

During the fight, all three men were stabbed, deputies said. They were taken to different hospitals.

One man died and two others had non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information was released.