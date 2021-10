While the first few weeks of the school year are always the hottest, the heatwaves at the beginning of the semester became severe enough that the College took measures to help students cope with the heat. These quick fixes are only the College’s immediate plans to combat the heat as the College’s larger plan is to renovate all the dorms by 2030 to include air conditioning.

POWESHIEK COUNTY, IA ・ 11 DAYS AGO