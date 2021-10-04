Rain chances most of this week

We settle into a wet weather pattern most of this week as a closed off low pressure system sits just south of our area. Showers will be scattered today with a couple rumbles of thunder possible during the afternoon. Tuesday looks drier but still rather cloudy. Another round of scattered afternoon showers/storms develops on Wednesday. Yes, that trend continues Thursday and Friday with more rain possible. It looks like we'll finally see more sunshine over the weekend as temperatures warm into the mid to upper 70s.