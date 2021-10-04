CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Rain chances most of this week

By Emily Kennedy
abc57.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe settle into a wet weather pattern most of this week as a closed off low pressure system sits just south of our area. Showers will be scattered today with a couple rumbles of thunder possible during the afternoon. Tuesday looks drier but still rather cloudy. Another round of scattered afternoon showers/storms develops on Wednesday. Yes, that trend continues Thursday and Friday with more rain possible. It looks like we'll finally see more sunshine over the weekend as temperatures warm into the mid to upper 70s.

www.abc57.com

Comments / 0

Related
bigcountryhomepage.com

Warm and windy weekend ahead with cold fronts and rain chances next week!

We’ve got an ever-changing forecast heading our way for the next week or more! Winds are going to spike temperatures and humidity levels this weekend before more seasonal weather shuffles back in for most of next week thanks to a pair of cold fronts and potential rain chances throughout the week next week.
ENVIRONMENT
abc57.com

A warm and sunny 'summer' weekend

A warm and dry weekend. Highs are not forecast to be record-breaking, but highs in the 80s are more than 15 degrees above normal. Sunday is the warmest day and could even be a beach day. Two storm systems skirt the area next week, one late Monday and the other Thursday. They bring a chance of rain and a gradual cool-down into next weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
Mysuncoast.com

Chance for some rain Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A weak frontal system will move through Saturday morning will bring a chance for a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm along the coast through late morning. Behind the front look for some drier air to settle in during the afternoon which should clear the skies out a bit later in the day.
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy