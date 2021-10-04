CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OPINION: Fall recipes to sweeten up your semester

By Rhianna Roberts
Daily Lobo
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaking pies and cookies in fall has always been my favorite autumn activity, and warm desserts always help on a chilly day. This fall, I decided to try a new recipe, pumpkin spice cake balls, and an old family favorite, pecan pie squares. Pumpkin spice cake balls. Fall has arrived...

www.dailylobo.com

Comments / 0

#Pumpkin Pie#Pecan Pie#Great Pumpkin#Pie Crust#Food Drink#Recipe Preheat#Pecans
