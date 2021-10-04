CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Idaho Representative Priscilla Giddings Faces Censure Next Month

By Bill Colley
News Radio 1310 KLIX
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I can easily say I’m glad I haven’t shared the pressure placed on Priscilla Giddings in the last six months. If you follow Idaho politics, you know a committee of her peers in the State House of Representatives recommended censure and removal of a committee assignment. That may come for the Republican from White Bird during a special session in November.

newsradio1310.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Former Idaho Attorney General Escapes Assisted Living

Some Idaho Republicans are now begging liberals to register as Republicans and vote in next May’s GOP primary. Sounds to me like a desperate act. Former State Attorney General Jim Jones is described as a “mainstream” Republican by the Associated Press. What are they smoking in that newsroom? Even the guys I refer to as the establishment of the GOP don’t like Jones. They see him as a turncoat and a liberal. If you’re asking liberals to help select our candidates then, yes, you are a liberal.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho News Media Oozes Hate for Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin

Mainstream media has a trust issue. While much of it was earned at the national level, I really can’t find a silver lining in Idaho. Thursday morning I heard a story from the Associated Press. On my radio. It said Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin had attempted to order the Idaho National Guard to the Texas border while she was acting governor. Flat out wrong! See the post at the top of the page.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
White Bird, ID
Twin Falls, ID
Government
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Construction to Begin on New Jerome Police Station

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-After years of planning and saving the City of Jerome will begin construction of a new police station in downtown. The city announced Thursday plans to begin work on remodeling the building at 223 1st Avenue East, near the old train station, several blocks north of the existing Jerome Police Department. A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Friday, October 8, at 2 p.m. at the new location.
JEROME, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Elk Carcass Found North of Ketchum without Head, Public Help Needed

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers are investigating after a bull elk was found north of Ketchum without its head and the rest left to waste. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game recently received a tip on the Citizens Against Poaching hotline alerting them to the discovery of the dead elk near the Sawtooth National Recreation Area headquarters in the Konrad Creek area.
KETCHUM, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Check This Out: Symbol of Liberty Visits Twin Falls, Idaho

Rush Limbaugh used to say, if you can afford it, go ahead. I'm paraphrasing. He was talking about big cars and big homes and it inflamed liberals. This past weekend, State Representative Dorothy Moon and her husband, Darr, drove their Hummer to Liberty Fest 2021 in Twin Falls. It has a Tea Party motif as you can see. The fuel is expensive. The Moon’s don’t often take it on the road but use it frequently for parades. It sends a message in rural Idaho. One that I would imagine plays well.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Malek
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Recognizes U.S. 26 as POW-MIA Memorial Highway

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A United States highway that runs through Idaho will officially recognize all those who went missing or were captured during times of war. The Idaho Department of Transportation announced the official unveiling ceremony in Carey for the POW-MIA Memorial Highway on October 6 (Wed) for U.S. Highway 26.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

14 Candidates Apply for Retiring Cassia County Judge Position

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Seven applicants for a soon to be vacant judgeship are from the Magic Valley area. The District Court for the Fifth Judicial District announced the names of 14 candidates who applied to fill the position of Cassia County Magistrate Honorable Mick Hodges, soon to retire at the end of the year. According to Fifth District Trial Court Administrator Shelli Tubbs, seven of those are local attorneys from Heyburn, Burley, Twin Falls, and Jerome; three are from the Burley area (see list below). The fifth Judicial District Magistrate Commission will be in charge of reviewing the applicants and making a decision to replace the retiring judge. The public also has a chance to provide comments on the candidates until October 22, 2021. Questionnaires are available for the public online at www.5thjudicialdistrict.com, or in Twin Falls at the Theron Ward Judicial Building, 427 Shoshone Street N., Twin Falls, or in Burley at the Cassia County Judicial Building located at 1559. Overland Ave in Burley, ID. Comments must be sent to the Trial Court Administrator’s Office, P.O. Box 126, Twin Falls, ID 83303-0126, no later than October 22, 2021, again no later than October 22, 2021.
BURLEY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Three Men From Missouri Sentenced on Idaho Poaching Charges

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Three young men from Missouri have been handed sentences for poaching-related crimes in Custer and Blaine Counties. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Grifen Whiteside, 21, Dylan Davidson, 25, and Sydney Wallace, 20, were sentenced recently following a big tip to the Citizens Against Poaching hotline. The result, all three men won't be hunting or fishing for some time.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls Idaho Paper Gives God the Heave Ho

Can we pinpoint a date on the calendar when the Bible became an offensive weapon? My former coworker, Andrew Weeks, launched a bold project a dozen years ago. At the time he was working for the Magic Valley Times-News. He contacted several pastors from local churches and asked them to write columns for the paper’s Saturday religion page. Over time, some of the pastors involved lost interest and stopped submitting columns.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

In Praise of Idaho’s Most Precious Commodity

I was at a stoplight on Kimberly Road. Waiting to hang a left turn onto Eastland Drive. A rig came along and it was hauling potatoes. After I made my turn I passed a second potato hauler. There are three foods I can think of that I would call great for universal purposes. Potatoes, eggs, and tomatoes. The latter is great with the other two and sometimes all three on a plate are what I call breakfast!
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Final Touches for Idaho 75 Through Hailey Begin Friday

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-The final touches to a road rehabilitation project to Idaho Highway 75 through Hailey begin the first of October. The Idaho Department of Transportation announced crews will begin stripe work on Friday, October 1, on the recently completed section of Idaho 75 that runs through most of Hailey. The project is part of a two-phase plan that started at the beginning of summer to rehabilitate the roadway through much of the town.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Bored Billionaire Looks to Idaho as the Location of a New Utopian City

Technology and progress are crazy things. I drove down to Utah over the weekend and passed a lady driving a nice black Tesla car, actually, she wasn't driving. As we passed her she was going through her purse, unbuckled, and climbed halfway into the back seat to look for something. I know some of these cars have autopilot features, but that is just insane. Also, I'm pretty sure even with autopilot on you still need to be in the driver's seat and alert to the road around you.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Pocatello Police Say Funeral Home Investigation is Criminal, Will Take Some Time

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-Police in eastern Idaho are treating the case involving a funeral home where numerous human remains were found decomposing as a criminal investigation. The Pocatello Police Department said this week it is working with the Bannock County Coroner and Idaho Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses to identify the remaining cremated remains found a Downard Funeral Home and Crematory. Police also said there is one person still unidentified that the Ada County Coroner is working to positively confirm who they are. DNA has been provided by possible family members to match up with the unidentified person which are now awaiting confirmation from the Idaho State Police Forensic Services office.
POCATELLO, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy