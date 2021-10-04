CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dual credit high school students exempted from UNM vaccination requirement

Cover picture for the articleWith the COVID-19 vaccination deadline now behind University of New Mexico students, staff and faculty, an additional exception to the medical and religion exemptions remains: dual credit high school students. These students will be allowed to continue at UNM and on its campuses regardless of vaccination status, and they will not be subject to the same disciplinary action as full-time UNM students.

