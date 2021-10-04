CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets 27, Titans 24 (OT): Moments That Mattered

Cover picture for the articleBy almost any measure, the Tennessee Titans’ 27-24 overtime loss to the New York Jets on Sunday was a disaster. The Titans (2-2) scored on their first three possessions yet could not put the game out of reach against a winless opponent. They led by a touchdown early in the fourth quarter yet trailed by seven just over four minutes later against a team that did not score a touchdown in its previous two games. They could not protect their quarterback. They gave up too many big plays. On and on it went all the way until kicker Randy Bullock missed a 49-yard field goal attempt in the final minute of overtime that would have at least salvaged a tie.

Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets Matchup Preview (10/3/21) Titans will be flying to East Rutherford, New Jersey this week to play the New York Jets. The 2-1 Titans are coming off an exciting 25-16 win against the Indianapolis Colts, and the 0-3 Jets were embarrassingly held scoreless against the Denver Broncos in a 26-0 loss. The Titans had a solid game with quarterback Ryan Tannehill throwing for three touchdowns and running back Derrick Henry running for 113 yards on 28 carries. The Titans defense also held the Colts to only 16 points. On the other side, the Jets showed that they cannot do anything right. Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson only threw for 160 yards and threw two interceptions. Typically, when a quarterback has a stat line like this, it is not all their fault. Wilson’s offensive line did not protect him well as he was sacked five times and had nine quarterback hits. I would bet that this will be a pretty one-sided game in favor of the Titans.
Hosts Ethan Greenberg and Cynthia Frelund start off with Titans RB Derrick Henry and how to slow him down (1:17). They also breakdown how the Jets defensive line matches up with the Titans offensive line (11:45), Jets WR Corey Davis' first matchup against his former team (14:02) and Zach Wilson's first taste of NFL defenses (15:18).
The Tennessee Titans' always-heavy reliance on Derrick Henry might be even heavier on Sunday, as the availability of the team's top two wide receivers is in question. Trade acquisition Julio Jones is being treated for a hamstring injury, and his status for this week's game against the New York Jets is uncertain, while A.J. Brown is also ailing with a hamstring injury that could cost him at least one game, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. Neither practiced Wednesday. Brown had been targeted just twice, without a catch, when he exited the Titans' Week 3 win over the Colts in the first quarter.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — It seemed just about every time Ryan Tannehill dropped back to throw, there was another New York Jets defender in his face. The Tennessee Titans quarterback certainly took his lumps, getting sacked seven times in a 27-24 overtime loss Sunday. “You never anticipate that,” Tannehill...
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – “Absent.”. That’s what it said in white letters on Josh Reynolds' black T-shirt when he took the podium to speak to the media after the Titans’ hard-to-swallow 27-24 overtime loss to the Jets. That’s what too many key members of the Titans were because of injuries....
The New York Jets might have finally come across a team that’s more star-crossed on the injury front than they are. Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel announced on Friday that his team will be missing receivers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones when they face the Jets on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium (1 p.m. ET, CBS).
Find more promotions and information on our BetMGM New Jersey page. You can even find a full review there. BetMGM New Jersey has an amazing offer for new users looking to get in on the action of sports betting. New users have the opportunity to have their first bet be up to $1,000 risk-free. By signing up and entering the PROMO code “LINEUPS.” users will be able to receive up to the $1000 value and place a bet on whatever game they would like to. We don’t know how long this offer will last and with Week 4 of the NFL season starting tonight, new users should not hesitate to use the PROMO code and take advantage of this amazing offer.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) – Matt Ammendola kicked a 22-yard field goal in overtime, and then Randy Bullock was wide left on a potential tying 49-yarder with 15 seconds left to give the New York Jets their first victory, 27-24 over the Tennessee Titans. After the Jets took the lead in the extra period but […]
Jets receiver Corey Davis kept quiet heading into Sunday’s 27-24 overtime victory against the Titans, but his performance said it all. For the first time in his NFL career, Davis was on the opposite sideline from Tennessee. The Titans selected Davis with the fifth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, but dropped his fifth-year option. He signed with the Jets in free agency and has quickly become a favorite target for rookie quarterback Zach Wilson.
EAST RUTHERFORD — The New York Jets are back at MetLife Stadium. And they're hoping things go a little better than the last time they were here: two weeks ago, for the home-opening blowout loss to the Patriots. How will the Jets fare? Keep checking below for updates throughout the...
NFL Week 4: New York Jets defeat Tennessee Titans in OT. New York Jets outside linebacker Quincy Williams (56) reacts after he made a big defensive play late in the 4th quarter against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets won, 27-24, in overtime.
What appeared to be a layup on the schedule turned into a nightmare for the Tennessee Titans. A trip north to face the 0-3 Jets went south quickly — all of the warning signs were there after just a quarter of play. Three field goals and multiple missed opportunities highlighted...
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Robert Saleh had just gotten soaked from a celebratory Gatorade bath when he turned to Zach Wilson after earning their first NFL victory together. “You having fun yet?” the first-year head coach asked the rookie quarterback with a laugh. The New York Jets can only hope...
