Wish You Were Here: Milk and Mayhem

Editor’s note: Today, we introduce a name for Lesley Kirschner‘s column. As we’ve gotten to know Lesley through her delightfully chaotic life and self-effacing humor, “Wish You Were Here” seemed perfect for several reasons, the least of which has anything to do with her dream of one day seeing Milo Ventimiglia walk through her front door. Twice a week, as she invites us into her escapades, escapes and daily existence and we laugh along with her, all we can say is, “We’re there with you, Lesley. Wouldn’t dream of missing it.”