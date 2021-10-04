Tragic End; Abbeville Man in Iberia Parish Motorcycle Crash

Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers officials have a video they are hoping the public will watch so they can identify the two people who stole an integral part of a Ford F-550 truck. There are precious metals contained in catalytic converters, and these items continue to be stolen from trucks. As those vehicles are higher off the ground, a law enforcement source says it makes easy for criminals to rip-off the catalytic converters. Platinum, Rhodium and Palladium are some of the metals that can be found in catalytic converters according to the Universal Technical Institute. It's basically a filter, and while the truck will function without it, it will only be for a short time. The truck will start having trouble over time, with the engine, and the owner will likely will start smelling strange emissions coming from the vehicle.

CHURCH POINT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO