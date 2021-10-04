CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Louisiana SNAP Recipients to get Benefits Boost

By Bruce Mikells
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WeAgB_0cGLx6GC00
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Last Friday when the calendar flipped over from September to October there was good news for Louisiana families that depend on SNAP benefits. Those benefits have been increased. Yes, for the first time in four and half decades the United States Department of Agriculture made a cost adjustment increase in their Thrifty Food Plan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ZtLv_0cGLx6GC00
Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

Shavana Howard who is an Assistant Secretary for Family Support with the Department of Children and Family Services said that the increase will translate to about $36 dollars per person per household. However, the average monthly food stamp benefit will increase anywhere from twelve to twenty dollars per person.

SNAP is an acronym for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. It helps those in need provide healthy food choices for their families. The modest increase in the Thrifty Food Program should allow for Louisiana residents to use their benefits to purchase more fish and red and orange vegetables.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42MsYX_0cGLx6GC00
Getty Images

The program is administered by the United States Department of Agriculture and provides nutrition benefits to low-income individuals and families to purchase food at stores.

The reevaluation of the Thrifty Food Program, which will allow families and households a little more spending power, has been adjusted to reflect the current prices at today’s grocery stores and markets. The added benefits will also allow for providers to purchase healthier choices and better options for their family’s nutritional needs too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GC5Bp_0cGLx6GC00
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The current increase marks a jump of 21% when compared to the previous benefits plan. The way the math works out, it’s an additional $1.19 per day per beneficiary. If you’re not sure if you qualify for SNAP benefits or you’re not sure how to sign up for them, that can be done online at the Department of Children and Family Services website.

attachment-493288553

Comments / 32

Sheila Marcantel
4d ago

I completely agree. I got extra 10. How is that going to help feed me. I was only getting 16 before! This isn’t helping seniors! Especially the ones that can’t work!

Reply(10)
9
Norma Heard
4d ago

Its definitely not enough for some like seniors. Louisiana is a joke

Reply(2)
10
Related
wbrz.com

USDA increases monthly maximum for SNAP households

BATON ROUGE - Those who supplement their grocery purchases with assistance from the federally funded food stamp program will notice an increase in their monthly allotment, according to a recent news release from the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS). As of October 1, the Thrifty Food Plan's (TFP)...
AGRICULTURE
KHOU

SNAP benefits extended through October

AUSTIN, Texas — More emergency food benefit money will be provided for those in need for the month of October. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday the Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide about $300 million in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of October as the state continues its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
AUSTIN, TX
Newsbug.info

Modest SNAP benefit increase begins today

Most participants in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP, will see a slight increase to their monthly benefits in October, according to the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA). The change is due to an upward adjustment in the value of the Thrifty Food Plan used...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
thunder1320.com

SNAP Food Benefits to increase starting Friday

Almost 848,000 people in Tennessee will see their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits go up by about 21% starting tomorrow. Recipients of the program that formerly known as food stamps will receive, on average, an extra $36 a month on their EBT cards going forward. Peter Martino, chief...
NASHVILLE, TN
wdrb.com

SNAP changes monthly benefit calculation, increasing pay for most families

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The national Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is changing the way it calculates monthly benefits. Starting in April 2020, benefits were increased to 15% across the board to everyone, regardless of their household size. Now, the USDA's updated Thrifty Food Plan adjusts to a household specific plan based on the number of people in your home. It starts Friday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snap Benefits#Nutrition#Thrifty Food Plan#Food Stamp#Louisiana Snap Recipients#Family Support#The Thrifty Food Program
manisteenews.com

More emergency food assistance benefits to be issued this month

All Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits are to receive an additional monthly payment this month in response to the pandemic, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced today, Sept. 15. Eligible people can expect to see these additional food assistance benefits on their Bridge...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WCAX

Hochul announces increased food benefits for SNAP recipients

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WCAX) - More free food is on the way for hungry New Yorkers and this time it’s restaurant quality. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced increased benefits and funding for SNAP users in New York City to be able to purchase hot food from participating restaurants. It’s meant to build...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
L'Observateur

Louisiana Receives Approval to Extend DSNAP Due to High Applicant Volumes

BATON ROUGE, LA, September 29, 2021 – The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services received federal approval to extend its Hurricane Ida Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (DSNAP) operation by three days to provide the large volume of applicants more time to complete DSNAP interviews. According to the request...
LOUISIANA STATE
WNBF News Radio 1290

New Yorkers to Buy Restaurant Meals With SNAP Benefits

People struggling with food insecurity in the Empire State may soon get hot meals from restaurants using public assistance benefits. New York Governor Kathy Hochul says allowing people on food assistance to get prepared meals from restaurants not only helps those with food insecurity but also helps restaurants trying to recover from the economic effects of the pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy