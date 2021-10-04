CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Friday the 13th’ Writer Wins Appeal to Reclaim Franchise Rights

By Matt Singer
B98.5
B98.5
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you’ve wondered why there hasn’t been a Friday the 13th movie since 2009’s reboot of the franchise, this may explain it. For years, there’s been a legal battle ongoing between the holders of the series’ copyright and the screenwriter of the first Friday the 13th, Victor Miller. Miller filed suit to make use of an aspect of copyright law that allows authors to reclaim their copyright after a set amount of time. The same law is the central point of the recent lawsuits between Disney and the original creators of Marvel’s key characters.

b985.fm

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Is the Friday the 13th lawsuit over? Victor Miller reclaims domestic rights

Friday the 13th fans know that we haven’t had a new entry into the franchise in more than a decade now. The reason for this comes down to a bitter lawsuit between the original writer of the 1980 film, Victor Miller, and director Sean S. Cunningham. In 2016, Miller told Cunningham and the production company Manny, Inc. that he planned to terminate copyright.
MOVIES
metaflix.com

‘Friday The 13th’ Series Rises From The Dead

You have probably been wondering where “Friday the 13th” has been lately. The last entry in the blockbuster horror movie franchise was back in 2009. Just to make our older readers feel super ancient right now, I am going to state the very true fact that the last “Friday The 13th” movie was released twelve years ago and 2009 was in fact twelve years ago. That’s a long time generally, but for Hollywood, that is an eternity to keep such a reliable cash cow dormant.
MOVIES
fridaythe13thfranchise.com

Victor Miller Wins Latest Horror Inc. Appeal In Friday The 13th Lawsuit!

It’s been a great long while since we heard any news on the Friday The 13th lawsuit. It was thought that a decision of the 2nd Circuit court on the latest appeal of Horror Inc. and Sean Cunningham would have been made in Summer of 2020, but the pandemic and other circumstances delayed a ruling. Well, the wait is over now, and once again, Victor Miller has won in court!
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franchises#Friday The 13th#Reclaim#Marvel#The Supreme Court#Ip
ComicBook

Friday the 13th: Long-Running Lawsuit Finally Earns a Legal Resolution

The Second Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled in favor of Friday the 13th writer Victor Miller in his lawsuit against the film's director and producer, Sean Cunningham. Miller is seeking to terminate the copyright transfer of the original film's screenplay, which Cunningham had claimed was written as a work made for hire, and not eligible for a termination notice. The Copyright Act of 1976 says that the original author of a work can petition to terminate a transfer of copyright 35 years after original publication, and Friday the 13th writer Victor Miller wants to do just that, so that he can own the property going forward. The timing of termination -- in 2017 -- was likely in part due to rumored movement on a sequel and in part because Miller only had a five-year window, from 2014 until 2019, to file.
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

‘Friday the 13th’ Copyright Case Is Rare Termination Rights Guide

Termination rights lawsuits usually settle, leaving little precedent. Lessons from the “Friday the 13th” writer’s reclamation of rights could benefit creators getting ready to transfer rights to potentially lucrative artistic work—in 2056. Victor Miller convinced both a federal district court and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit...
LAW
Decider

‘Friday The 13th Part V: A New Beginning’

Is a Friday the 13th movie without Jason Voorhees worth watching? The answer is emphatically yes. Set several years after the events of Friday the 13th: Part 4: The Final Chapter, a teenage and still traumatized Tommy Jarvis (John Shepherd) is sent to live at the Pinehurst Halfway House to deal with the hallucinations and violent outbursts he has been experiencing since killing Jason Voorhees as a pre-teen. When his fellow residents and certain townsfolk start winding up dead, all signs point to Tommy’s having a psychotic break, but things are never that simple, right? Featuring eccentric characters, a more-than-game cast, and gruesome kills galore (including one in a porta- potty!), Friday The 13th Part V: A New Beginning is a bloody good time that’s worthy of a second look.
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

’13 Fanboy’: The Killer is Targeting Stars of the ‘Friday the 13th’ Franchise in Upcoming Movie [Trailer]

Back in 1985, Deborah Voorhees (yes, that’s her real name) played the role of Tina in Friday the 13th: A New Beginning, and Voorhees is now taking it upon herself to return to the world of Friday the 13th (sort of) with the film 13 Fanboy, which she has directed. Essentially, it’s a meta slasher, centered on stars of the Friday the 13th franchise being killed off by a fan.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
PC Gamer

Friday the 13th developer IllFonic is working on a Ghostbusters game

As spotted by PCGamesN, an interview with singer/songwriter/record producer Raphael Saadiq in a recent episode of the Questlove Supreme podcast is the unlikely source of a leak about an upcoming Ghostbusters videogame. Saadiq, in addition to his solo career, being a member of Tony! Toni! Toné!, and producing songs for...
VIDEO GAMES
Popculture

Judge Judy Bailiff Petri Hawkins Breaks Silence on Being Booted After 25 Years

When Amazon's IMDb TV released the first trailer for Judge Judy Sheindlin's new series Judy Justice, fans were shocked to see that she had a new bailiff, Kevin Rasco. During the entire run of Judge Judy, Petri Hawkins Byrd served as Sheindlin's bailiff, so many expected him to return. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Byrd revealed that Sheindlin did not even ask him to join the new series.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Dave Chappelle Gets Standing Ovation Amid Netflix Special Controversy: “If This Is What Being Canceled Is, I Love It”

Amid a swirl of controversy around his new Netflix special, The Closer, Dave Chappelle took center stage Thursday night at a star-studded and sold-out show at L.A.’s iconic Hollywood Bowl. Though the superstar comedian did not repeat any of the jokes that have been loudly rejected by members of the LGBTQ community, GLAAD and the National Black Justice Coalition, he thumbed his nose at the notion of cancel culture while also promoting messages of trust and love. He shared the marquee with a screening of Untitled: Dave Chappelle Documentary, a 118-minute documentary directed by American Factory Oscar winners Steve Bognar and...
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Crazed Fanboy Targets Friday The 13th Stars In Upcoming Horror Film

There’s an infamous line in the slasher favorite, Scream, that truly hits a nerve. “Movies don’t create psychos; movies make psychos more creative.” Of course, in terms of the way it’s said in the film, the idea couldn’t have been more accurate. That idea rings true for another film, too,...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Original Scream Writer Addresses His Possible Future With the Franchise After Upcoming Sequel

The new Scream was developed by franchise newcomers, with Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett serving as directors and having been written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, though original writer Kevin Williamson did return to serve as an executive producer on the project. The film marks the first entry in the franchise in more than a decade, but rather than Williamson's return to the series reigniting a passion for the material to develop more stories in this series, he confirmed that he saw the project as a chance to hand the franchise over to trusted filmmakers. The new Scream comes to theaters on January 14, 2022.
MOVIES
GoldDerby

Box office predictions: ‘No Time to Die’ will sink its teeth into ‘Venom 2’

All week long, Gold Derby users have been making their predictions for what film will win the U.S. box office for the weekend of October 8 – October 10. United Artists’ latest “007” movie, “No Time to Die” (dir. Cary Joji Fukunaga), is expected to dominate ticket sales, with our readers predicting it will rake in between $50 million and $75 million domestically. The well-reviewed action movie stars Daniel Craig in his fifth and final performance as Bond, James Bond. The actor’s previous entries all did well stateside during their weekend debuts: “Casino Royale” (2006) opened at $40 million, “Quantum...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Bombshell’ Financier Sues Bron Studios for $14.3 Million

Bron Studios, the production company that churns out highbrow fare alongside studio films, was sued on Wednesday for allegedly misusing loan proceeds and failing to repay $14 million to an investor. Hudson Private LP filed the suit in federal court in New York. Hudson has invested in numerous Bron titles and alleges that the company has failed to meet its obligations with respect to four of them: “Bombshell,” “Capone,” “The Survivor” and “Greyhound.” Hudson also sued Creative Wealth Media, a Toronto-based film finance company which is the key backer of Bron Studios, as well as Creative Wealth’s managing partner, Jason Cloth. The...
BUSINESS
B98.5

‘Shrek 4D’ Attraction at Universal Studios Is Closing For Good

All good things must come to an end. Even 3D movies about flatulent ogres. The rumors are true. The Shrek 4D attraction at Universal Studios Florida will close early next year after 18 years in operation. The 15-minute film that combines 3D effects with “4D” audience interaction like jets of water debuted at both Universal Studios parks in Florida and California in May of 2003. The Hollywood version closed in 2017; in its place the same space (now the “DreamWorks Theatre”) has expanded its repertoire of 3D movies beyond the Shrek franchise.
MOVIES
B98.5

B98.5

Augusta, ME
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy