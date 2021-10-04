CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World's Greatest Cover Band Headed for Houston

By Jesse Sendejas Jr.
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s it like to be the lead singer of the best cover band in the world?. This is an actual question we pose to Spike Slawson who, in our humble estimation, holds that very honor. Slawson is the lead vocalist for Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, which brings its inspired punk rock takes on popular songs to Houston this week. The band is touring with Flogging Molly, Violent Femmes and THICK this fall and the run makes a stop here Wednesday night at Bayou Music Center.

