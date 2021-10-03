CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Pandora papers: what the offshore services providers say

The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43LfAw_0cGLqcuC00
Illustration: Guardian Design

Below are responses, some of them edited, received from three offshore services providers – Alcogal, Asiaciti Trust and Fidelity – whose information appears in the Pandora papers, and who were invited by the Guardian to comment on their activities and those of their clients.

Alcogal

“Alcogal complies with all laws in the jurisdictions in which it operates, and it has always been Alcogal’s policy to cooperate fully with competent authorities. It has a robust compliance department and its due diligence policies follow the standards set by the laws in the jurisdictions in which it operates, as well as recommendations made by international organisations such as the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). This includes registering the ultimate beneficial owners of corporate entities with the relevant authorities where required and submitting suspicious activity reports to regulators.

Quick Guide

What are the Pandora papers?

Show

“Alcogal refuses and, where appropriate, ceases to act for clients it suspects are involved in money laundering, terrorism financing or other illicit activities. It will also not act where it is unable to carry out the required customer due diligence in respect of ultimate beneficial owners of companies it is asked to register.”

The Guardian has asked Alcogal to respond to allegations of serious wrongdoing. As the Guardian knows, Alcogal is unable to respond to those allegations in detail since it is under a duty of confidentiality to its clients. It would appear that the Guardian has been provided with information about the firm that is simply false.

Asiaciti Trust

“Asiaciti Trust provides fiduciary services to clients around the world. Our work is subject to stringent law and regulation by the relevant authorities in each jurisdiction in which we operate. We are committed to the highest business standards, including ensuring that our operations fully comply with all laws and regulations.

“We maintain a strong compliance programme and each of our offices have passed third-party audits for anti-money laundering and counter-financing of terrorism practices in recent years, which reflects our intense focus on this area. No compliance programme is infallible – and when an issue is identified, we take necessary steps with regard to the client engagement and make the appropriate notifications to regulatory agencies.

“The regulatory and industry landscape has evolved over the course of our 45-year history, and we have worked diligently to comply with prevailing regulations through this passage of time. Compliance is core to our business and we have adapted our company to meet the changing requirements. Any organisation operating over such a length of time is likely to have legacy matters that do not reflect the current business. We recognise there have been isolated instances in the past where we have not kept pace, and in these situations we have worked closely with regulatory authorities to address any deficiencies and quickly updated our policies and procedures.

“We take this opportunity to inform you that your allegations about us are premised on inaccuracies and incomplete information. You are undoubtedly aware that the same stringent law and regulation requires us to strictly maintain confidentiality and protect personal data. We are therefore unable to comment further on specifics.”

Fidelity

“As a licensed registered agent, we are precluded from disclosing any legally privileged information in respect to the companies under our administration, which includes information on its owners.

“We conduct relevant due diligence in respect to all of our clients at the time of establishment of the relationship and during subsequent compliance updates. All of that information is on file and can be disclosed to a competent authority, for which appropriate legal procedure exists.

“We are not allowed to disclose any material non-public information to the press, even if the disclosure of such information might benefit us.”

Comments / 0

Related
YubaNet

ICIJ Investigation: The Pandora Papers: Exposing the Rogue Offshore Finance Industry

Based upon the most expansive leak of tax haven files in history, the investigation reveals the secret deals and hidden assets of more than 330 politicians and high-level public officials in more than 90 countries and territories, including 35 country leaders. The Pandora Papers lays bare the global entanglement of political power and secretive offshore finance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Companies at risk from Covid lifeline loans, Bank of England warns

Many companies that took out emergency loans during the Covid-19 pandemic are now at risk of collapse because of those same loans, the Bank of England has warned.Companies across the UK which before Covid would have been turned down for loans were able to tap into Government-backed schemes during pandemic times.Now, many of these are facing loan bills that they might be unable to pay off.On Friday, the Bank of England warned that higher borrowing during the pandemic has likely put more businesses at risk.“The increase in debt – though moderate in aggregate – has likely led to increases in...
BUSINESS
The Independent

No bailouts for energy companies despite likelihood of more failures, says business secretary

UK government will not bail out failing energy companies, the business secretary has insisted, despite the industry warning of more supplier failures in the coming weeks. Speaking at Energy UK’s conference on Thursday, business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng repeated his pledge to “not bail out failing companies”. He said “they cannot be rewarded for irresponsible management of business”.However Mr Kwarteng admitted that the sector “may well see companies going out of the market” in the near future, saying “it’s going to be a difficult time”. Opening the conference, chief executive of Energy UK, Emma Pinchbeck, warned that “we’ll see more businesses...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anti Money Laundering#Money Laundering#Asiaciti Trust#Fidelity
advisorhub.com

Bank of America, JPMorgan Make It More Expensive to Stay Unvaxxed

Bank of America on Friday notified employees, including those at its brokerage Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, that if they submit proof of their vaccination against Covid 19 by year-end to the company, they will preserve 100% of an annual $500 wellness credit per person. The credit will be applied to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
rigzone.com

Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids

The energy crisis that's led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. The energy crisis that’s led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. Electric companies are alerting customers about winter price hikes and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dailynewsen.com

New Government punishment to pension plans: reduces the maximum annual contribution to only 1,500 euros

The General Budgets of the State (PGE) of 2022 contain a new hit to private savings: the maximum that can be provided to individual pension plans will be reduced again and will remain in just 1,500 euros. The Government has already drastically reduced this figure from 8,000 to 2,000 euros and now, despite the petitions of the sector so that it will be revised upwards, it applies a new reduction of 500 euros.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
Terrorism
dailynewsen.com

Reasons why a second bank account should be had

Even the best accounts can give us problems on occasion, from difficulties to access the IPP of the entity to have to wait more than a card arrive. For this reason, experts from the financial product comparator HelpmyCash.com recommend having a second account in any of the best banks in Spain to cope with these scenarios. In this way it will always be possible to access money, despite having the account blocked or lost the card.
CREDITS & LOANS
AFP

IMF board to hear from law firm accusing Georgieva of misconduct

The IMF executive board will meet Sunday to hear from a law firm whose investigators concluded that managing director Kristalina Georgieva manipulated data in favor of China while she held a senior role at the World Bank, a source close to the case said Saturday. On Sunday it will meet with representatives of the law firm WilmerHale, which found that during her time as World Bank CEO, Georgieva was among top officials who pressured staff into changing data to China's benefit in the 2018 edition of its closely watched Doing Business report.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Ireland buckles to pressure, joins global corporate tax deal

Ireland has agreed to join an international agreement establishing a minimum corporate tax of 15% around the world, ditching the low-tax policy that has led companies like Google and Facebook to base their European operations in the country.The Irish government, which initially rejected the agreement, said Thursday it had decided to join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s global minimum tax accord after compromises that would protect the country’s economic interests. Ireland's 12.5% corporate tax rate has been a cornerstone of the country's economic policy since 2003.The announcement came before a meeting Friday where representatives of 140 countries...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Industry leaders warn factories could stop production due to energy costs

Industry leaders have warned the Government that factories across the country could stop production due to rising energy costs.Andrew Large, director-general at the Confederation of Paper Industries, and Gareth Stace from UK Steel attended a meeting with the Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng and other representatives of energy intensive industries to discuss the wholesale gas crisis on Friday afternoon.Speaking to the BBC Radio 4’s PM programme afterwards, Mr Large claimed it was “very clear” across all of the sectors that there are “serious” risks factories could stop all activities as a result of the gas prices being too high.Every minute that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Sri Lanka allows sharp rise in food prices to ease shortages

The Sri Lankan government on Friday ended price controls on essential foods in a bid to end black market trading as food shortages worsen amid a foreign currency crisis. But the shortages worsened and last week authorities lifted controls on rice hoping to get supplies into markets.
GAS PRICE
The Independent

Will PCR travel tests be scrapped this month?

The introduction of mandatory PCR Covid tests for travel has been a bone of contention for both travellers and the travel sector.The government reduced the cost of mandatory Covid testing for travel in August following widespread criticism and complaints from consumers, the travel industry and even the UK Competition and Markets Authority, that tests were exceptionally costly. Many trips, even countries on the non-red ROW list, still require multiple tests to be taken at present - even by fully vaccinated travellers.Follow travel update LIVE: Latest updates from today’s announcementOn 17 September, it was announced that PCR tests will be...
TRAVEL
The Guardian

The Guardian

28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy