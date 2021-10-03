Pandora papers: what the offshore services providers say

Illustration: Guardian Design

Below are responses, some of them edited, received from three offshore services providers – Alcogal, Asiaciti Trust and Fidelity – whose information appears in the Pandora papers, and who were invited by the Guardian to comment on their activities and those of their clients.

Alcogal

“Alcogal complies with all laws in the jurisdictions in which it operates, and it has always been Alcogal’s policy to cooperate fully with competent authorities. It has a robust compliance department and its due diligence policies follow the standards set by the laws in the jurisdictions in which it operates, as well as recommendations made by international organisations such as the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). This includes registering the ultimate beneficial owners of corporate entities with the relevant authorities where required and submitting suspicious activity reports to regulators.

“Alcogal refuses and, where appropriate, ceases to act for clients it suspects are involved in money laundering, terrorism financing or other illicit activities. It will also not act where it is unable to carry out the required customer due diligence in respect of ultimate beneficial owners of companies it is asked to register.”

The Guardian has asked Alcogal to respond to allegations of serious wrongdoing. As the Guardian knows, Alcogal is unable to respond to those allegations in detail since it is under a duty of confidentiality to its clients. It would appear that the Guardian has been provided with information about the firm that is simply false.

Asiaciti Trust

“Asiaciti Trust provides fiduciary services to clients around the world. Our work is subject to stringent law and regulation by the relevant authorities in each jurisdiction in which we operate. We are committed to the highest business standards, including ensuring that our operations fully comply with all laws and regulations.

“We maintain a strong compliance programme and each of our offices have passed third-party audits for anti-money laundering and counter-financing of terrorism practices in recent years, which reflects our intense focus on this area. No compliance programme is infallible – and when an issue is identified, we take necessary steps with regard to the client engagement and make the appropriate notifications to regulatory agencies.

“The regulatory and industry landscape has evolved over the course of our 45-year history, and we have worked diligently to comply with prevailing regulations through this passage of time. Compliance is core to our business and we have adapted our company to meet the changing requirements. Any organisation operating over such a length of time is likely to have legacy matters that do not reflect the current business. We recognise there have been isolated instances in the past where we have not kept pace, and in these situations we have worked closely with regulatory authorities to address any deficiencies and quickly updated our policies and procedures.

“We take this opportunity to inform you that your allegations about us are premised on inaccuracies and incomplete information. You are undoubtedly aware that the same stringent law and regulation requires us to strictly maintain confidentiality and protect personal data. We are therefore unable to comment further on specifics.”

Fidelity

“As a licensed registered agent, we are precluded from disclosing any legally privileged information in respect to the companies under our administration, which includes information on its owners.

“We conduct relevant due diligence in respect to all of our clients at the time of establishment of the relationship and during subsequent compliance updates. All of that information is on file and can be disclosed to a competent authority, for which appropriate legal procedure exists.

“We are not allowed to disclose any material non-public information to the press, even if the disclosure of such information might benefit us.”