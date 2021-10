CHICAGO (CBS) — A drill-head crane collapse outside the Bryn Mawr Avenue Red Line station stopped trains, damaged power lines, and also forced the evacuation of a nearby building Wednesday afternoon. Chicago Transit Authority Red and Purple line trains were halted between the Belmont and Howard stops on account of the collapse, just as the afternoon rush was getting under way. By 4:42 p.m., Red Line trains were back to running their entire route, but were not stopping at Bryn Mawr – but Purple Line Express service was still suspended between Howard and Belmont. Trains were again stopping at Bryn Mawr by...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO