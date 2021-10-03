CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlem ridership increases by 148.9% during April compared to previous year

Cover picture for the articleHarlem ridership increased by 148.9 percent during April compared to the previous year, according to the Chicago Transportation Authority. The CTA calculates ridership by counting the customers who board a transit vehicle (bus or rail). The U. of Chicago/Hyde Park route saw the largest increase in ridership with a 646...

