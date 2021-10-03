Harlem ridership increases by 148.9% during April compared to previous year

CHICAGO (CBS) — To handle the surge of ridership for this weekend’s White Sox playoff game, Metra plans to have an extra train ready to roll. In a news release, Metra said there will be an extra outbound train on the Rock Island Line after game three on Sunday, October 10. The train will leave Metra’s 35th Street/“Lou” Jones Station about 30 minutes after the end of the game. That train will be express to Blue Island and make all stops to Joliet. Metra’s regularly scheduled Train 231, which departs from 35th Street at 11:15 p.m. “will accommodate riders along the line’s Beverly Branch.” According to Metra, riders “are encouraged to use Metra’s $7 Sunday Day Pass.” It’s good for unlimited rides all day. Metra’s weekend “Family Fares” will let up to three children 11 and under to ride for free with a paying adult. Train tickets can be bought through the Ventra app. Metra will run an extra outbound train on the Rock Island Line following Game Three of the American League playoffs between the Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday, Oct. 10. View the news release here: https://t.co/D2MakEQ5y2. pic.twitter.com/D2XxnnwyvO — Metra (@Metra) October 7, 2021

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO