Premier League

Liverpool and Man City illustrate why their Premier League title rivals are fighting for third

By Chris Bascombe
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTechnically brilliant, emotionally intense, physically exhausting and tactically compelling. Lest there be doubt, Liverpool versus Manchester City has become the greatest, most watchable football fixture on the planet. Savour it. Celebrate it. Relish the prospect of further defining encounters, more managerial histrionics, midfield spats and extraordinary, potentially season-defining goals. The...

James Milner
Phil Foden
Lionel Messi
Mohamed Salah
Thomas Tuchel
Gabriel Jesus
