Liverpool and Man City illustrate why their Premier League title rivals are fighting for third

At the end of the hard fought game between two sides at Brentford Stadium, here are our Brentford vs Liverpool Player Ratings. Both teams started the game at great tempo but Liverpool looked like a dominant side from the first minute. However, as the game progressed, against the run of play, the Bees scored before the half an hour mark to give the lead. The joy was short lived as Diogo Jota found the back of the net in 31st minute to equalise the score. Both teams had their chances but failed to break the deadlock again in the first half.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO