Emotional pleas heard for physician-assisted suicide

BOSTON — Lee Marshall was diagnosed with stage-four metastatic breast cancer several years ago, and the latest prognosis gives her less than a year to live. “I thought I’d live to my 80s, but I probably won’t see 70,” Marshall, a Gloucester psychotherapist, told a legislative committee on Friday. “There is no miracle that will rid me of my cancer. As time passes, and I become sicker, I grow more and more concerned about my limited end-of-life options.”