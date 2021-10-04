Upskilling the hybrid IT workforce

According to McKinsey, nine out of 10 global executives and leaders are saying that their organizations are facing a skill gap or expect to develop additional skill gaps in the next three to five years. During the past few years, IT organizations, in particular, have already been facing skill gaps. The desire to accelerate technical innovations and digital transformation only makes it harder to identify and narrow current and future skill gaps. IDC predicts 75% of organizations will have a comprehensive digital experience implementation roadmap by 2023, up from 27% today. While 2023 is still a few years away, it is essential that IT organizations prepare for what skills are necessary, how to manage their talent supply and look at the underlying skills of people that must support this digital journey.

