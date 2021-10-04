Zornio: Fact-checking Jared Polis on COVID, air quality and taxes
COVID-19 Claim: FDA scientists who raised questions about booster shots for the general population “resigned in disgrace”. Polis has doubled down on this claim despite multiple top scientific experts explicitly stating otherwise. Among them are the former Food and Drug Administration acting chief scientist Luciano Borio, who tweeted, “FDA is losing two giants” and the former head of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, Rick Bright, who marked the departure as “A huge global loss.” The current Director for the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Peter Marks also wrote of one scientist, “Contributions throughout her career have been immeasurable, but never more so than during the COVID-19 pandemic,” citing a “huge loss.”coloradosun.com
