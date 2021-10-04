Zornio: Fact-checking Jared Polis on COVID, air quality and taxes

DENVER (CBS4)– The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Colorado is at its highest since January. The numbers have been climbing at a troubling rate since last week. (credit: CBS) There are 922 patients with COVID-19 in Colorado hospitals. Of those, 710 are unvaccinated and 212 have been vaccinated. This is a trend that Gov. Jared Polis said could be reversed if more people got vaccinated. (credit: CBS) “If for some reason you don’t care enough about yourself, love yourself, protect yourself, I hope you care about your family, neighbors and others enough to get vaccinated, so we don’t exceed our hospital capacity, our state and nation are counting on you,” said Polis. Polis said there are just 149 intensive care unit beds available in the entire state.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO