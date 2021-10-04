CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety! Fire Prevention Week Ongoing

By Kym Kemp
kymkemp.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety!” works to educate everyone about the different sounds the smoke and carbon monoxide alarms make. Knowing what to do when an alarm sounds will keep you and your family safe. When an alarm makes noises – a beeping sound or a chirping sound – you must take action.

kymkemp.com

