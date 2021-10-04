CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Wood Chairing Informational Hearing on ‘Skilled Nursing Facilities in California’ on Tuesday

By Oliver Cory
kymkemp.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a press release from Assemblymember Jim Wood:. Assemblymember Jim Wood will chair an informational hearing of the Assembly Health Committee Tuesday, October 5 at 1:30 pm, on skilled nursing facility licensing, inspections and quality of care. Various stakeholders and representatives from the Department of Public Health will appear before the committee. An agenda and background material is in process and will be available on October 1. Check this link https://ahea.assembly.ca.gov/content/informationaloversight-hearings for availability.

