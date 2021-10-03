Insider Notes, Thoughts On Michigan Targets From West Bloomfield-Clarkston

Postgame quotes from head coach Paul Chryst and some of the players, following the loss to Michigan. Head coach Paul Chryst on if he is angry following the team’s 1-3 start. “The first thing you do is, you look inward,” Chryst said. “I appreciate this group and the way they put it out there and you want to do everything you can do to help them have success and when it doesn’t happen you I look inwardly and what do I have to do differently, to do better and I think that’s driven by a lot of things, it’s driven by a competitiveness, it’s driven by a care, it’s drive by… you know that’s your profession and I’ve got no problem if people want to bitch about me, because this is my job, this is where I am at, I want to take it and not project it on the kids.

