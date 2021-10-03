CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Insider Notes, Thoughts On Michigan Targets From West Bloomfield-Clarkston

By Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Scarlet Nation
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTheWolverine.com was at West Bloomfield (Mich.) High for the Lakers' game against Clarkston (Mich.) High. The contest featured several Michigan targets, which we have some thoughts on here...

michigan.rivals.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Another Urban Meyer Bar Video Has Surfaced

Urban Meyer apologized on Monday morning for the video that went viral showing the head coach at a bar in Columbus, Ohio over the weekend. The video, which had Meyer trending nationally on Twitter on Saturday, showed the head coach getting danced on by a young woman who was not his wife. Meyer apologized for the video on Monday morning, saying he acted poorly.
NFL
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
Scarlet Nation

Michigan expert gives his take and prediction on Saturday's game

Michigan will make their first trip to Lincoln since the 2012 season. To get some more insight on the Wolverines, HuskerOnline caught up with The Wolverine's Chris Balas to get his thoughts and take on Saturday's match-up with Nebraska in this week's "Ask the Expert." How much has this Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban confirms return of suspended Alabama defender

Alabama sophomore linebacker Quandarrius Robinson didn’t play against Miami or Mercer, but ended up dressing out for the first time this season on Saturday for the Crimson Tide’s game against Florida. On Monday, Nick Saban announced that the Birmingham, Ala. product had returned after sitting out 2 games due to...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
WWMTCw

Bioluminescent mushrooms spotted in West Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WWMT) — Trick or treat?. The bioluminescent mushrooms photographed by Stacey Anne Leeson in Middleville are a little bit of both. The trick, of course, is finding them. "They can be very few and far between, but I’ve found them on small sticks and branches, and on large...
MICHIGAN STATE
Scarlet Nation

Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Michigan Players At Big Ten Media Day

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Michigan Wolverines head basketball coach Juwan Howard, sophomore center Hunter Dickinson and fifth-year guard Eli Brooks met with the media in breakout sessions at Big Ten Media Day Thursday afternoon. Find the full interviews below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos!
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Bloomfield#Lakers#Thewolverine Com
MLive.com

Michigan State LB Cal Haladay disqualified for targeting

EAST LANSING – For the second time in three games, Michigan State had a player disqualified for targeting. Starting linebacker Cal Haladay was flagged for targeting on a questionable call during the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game against Western Kentucky in East Lansing. By rule, Haladay will have to sit...
MICHIGAN STATE
mgoblue

Postgame Notes: #19 Michigan 20, Rutgers 13

• Michigan improved to 7-1 against Rutgers all-time with today's win, having won seven games in a row in the series. • The Wolverines are now 6-0 in homecoming games under head coach Jim Harbaugh, with the program winning 10 straight overall. • Today's win gave U-M a 1-0 start...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Scarlet Nation

Three thoughts on Rutgers Football's 20-13 loss to Michigan

Despite a brutal start in which they were down 20-3 at halftime, the Scarlet Knights fell short of knocking off No. 19 Michigan behind a second-half effort that was about as good as imaginable in their 20-13 loss. Here are three thoughts after the game...... GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
lakers365.com

West Bloomfield rallies repeatedly to bump off Clarkston in overtime

West Bloomfield senior Dillon Tatum was bestowed with three new titles this week, the last of which helped propel his Lakers to a heart-pounding 34-27 overtime victory over Clarkston Friday with first place hanging in the balance. The showdown of the OAA Red Division's two unbeaten teams produced a seesaw battle that saw West Bloomfield rally from four separate one-touchdown deficits to force overtime.
HIGH SCHOOL
chatsports.com

GAME NOTES: No. 14 Michigan 38, Wisconsin 17

Postgame quotes from head coach Paul Chryst and some of the players, following the loss to Michigan. Head coach Paul Chryst on if he is angry following the team’s 1-3 start. “The first thing you do is, you look inward,” Chryst said. “I appreciate this group and the way they put it out there and you want to do everything you can do to help them have success and when it doesn’t happen you I look inwardly and what do I have to do differently, to do better and I think that’s driven by a lot of things, it’s driven by a competitiveness, it’s driven by a care, it’s drive by… you know that’s your profession and I’ve got no problem if people want to bitch about me, because this is my job, this is where I am at, I want to take it and not project it on the kids.
MICHIGAN STATE
Scarlet Nation

Staff Predictions: Michigan Wolverines Football at Nebraska

Quick, raise your hand if you had Michigan at 5-0 and No. 8 in the country when you were making your predictions for the season. If you're raising yours — well, you're probably a slappy (no offense). That said ... former staffers Austin Fox and Matt Pargoff might have. Fox...
NEBRASKA STATE
Michigan Daily

Jared Greenspan: Michigan is a contender, just like it thought it would be

MADISON — On Tuesday, Mazi Smith stood beside Schembechler Hall and grinned in anticipation of the Michigan football team’s pending trip to Wisconsin. “Going into somebody else’s place and trying to take it from them… it shows you who you really are,” the junior defensive tackle said. Early in the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Scarlet Nation

Michigan Wolverines Football Sunday Thoughts: Day After Wisconsin Musings

We'll have our film review tomorrow, but some thoughts during a long ride home ... First off, great win, regardless how bad Wisconsin is — and that's a dysfunctional team with one of the worst offensive lines we've seen all year. Still, this is a team that really outplayed Penn State in the opener — more on first games in a minute — and had Notre Dame on the ropes before a fourth quarter kick return for a score turned the tables.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

TNET: Final Thoughts: Inside a play call and things to look for this week

Will the Clemson offense look a little different today? There is no doubt that the offense has been the proverbial problem child early in the season, and we’ve gone over all the numbers and the struggles ad nauseum. Full Story ». 110%er [5934]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts: 3170. Joined: 9/17/14. Am...
CLEMSON, SC
Scarlet Nation

Previewing Michigan vs. Wisconsin With A Badger Insider

TheWolverine.com caught up with Wisconsin insider Jon McNamara of BadgerBlitz.com to preview the Badgers' home game against the Michigan Wolverines Saturday afternoon (12 p.m. ET on FOX). McNamara broke down what has gone right and what has gone wrong for 1-2 Wisconsin so far this year, gave his final score...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy