5 Things To Know About Paul Smith’s Casual Chic SS22 Show

You may recall Louis Vuitton's last spring collection — sharp tailoring, vibrant prints and color, but largely practical in silhouette. Aside from two or three styles, it was void of anything too avant-garde, fitting for the times. In looking at the brand's spring 2022 collection, which debuted at the Louvre Museum in Paris on Tuesday, I'd say the brand's done something of a 180, pointing toward downright opulence. And even that is an understatement. For this collection, Nicolas Ghesquière seems to be straying away from the fashion house's signature sleek, ultra-elevated aesthetic in favor of something even more Parisian. Whoever the Louis Vuitton girl is this season, she's ready for a grandiose event or two.

