The Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency removed all mandatory COVID-19 quarantine orders on Sept. 30 in order to retain state funds. Health Officer Rebecca Burns’ removal of these orders was a result of the Michigan state legislature’s budget bill. The bill said all local health agency funding would be withheld or taken back if quarantine and mask mandates were still in place by Oct. 1, according to the Hillsdale Daily News. The health agency is alloted approximately $1 million in funds, per their Sept. 30 press release.

HILLSDALE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO