The State of Missouri has created and made available spending toolkits to help local governments identify allowable uses for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) local funds. “We want to assist our local partners in making strategic, responsible investments that will serve Missourians for generations to come,” Governor Mike Parson said. “Our first priority is to ensure taxpayer funds are used in the most effective ways possible. These toolkits were developed to help our state and local governments work together towards long-term goals that will move our state forward.”

