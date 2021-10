South By Southwest, the Austin-based film, tech, music and arts festival, released a statement Thursday saying it was “appalled” by Texas’ recent passage of two restrictive abortion bills as well as the state’s new voting law, but that it was “committed to staying and fighting alongside the people who have made us who we are.” “We hear the calls for us to leave the state that we have called home for more than 30 years,” organizers wrote in a statement posted on social media today. “These grievous bills do not reflect the diversity of Texan voters or the evolving demographic and...

TEXAS STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO