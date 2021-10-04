4 Risks of Storing Large Amounts of Unstructured Data

Click to learn more about author Gary Lyng. In 2013, the big data headline was the incredible statistic that 90% of all data in the history of the entire human race had been created in the previous two years. The amount of structured and unstructured data we’ve created was so mind-boggling that we deemed it “big data.” Now it’s 2021 and that exponential growth has not slowed down – in fact, it has sped up. In 2020, each person generated an average of 1.7 megabytes of data per second. The sheer volume of data being created can be overwhelming to comprehend for one person – and especially for an enterprise organization.