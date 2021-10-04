CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

Farmers among 8 killed as India protest erupts in violence

By Manveena Suri, CNN
Gwinnett Daily Post
 5 days ago

At least eight people were killed when violence broke out in India's Uttar Pradesh state on Sunday after a car linked to a federal minister ran over two farmers taking part in a protest against controversial farm laws. A farmers' union spokesperson said Sunday the deaths happened after a convoy...

The Independent

India farmer protests shut down main roads into Delhi as ‘national strike’ called

Thousands of Indian farmers blocked traffic on major roads and railway lines in the national capital Delhi on Monday as they marked one year since the passage of the federal government’s contentious agricultural laws.The farmers called for a nationwide strike to renew their protests against the “black laws” that they believe will bring an end to their livelihood, demonstrations that first began 10 months ago. The government says the changes will benefit farmers, but unions fear they could take away the protections provided by state-run markets.“The strike was observed in several parts of the country from Kerala in the...
ADVOCACY
AFP

Two teachers shot dead in Indian Kashmir: police

Suspected anti-India militants shot dead two teachers in Indian-administered Kashmir on Thursday, police said, taking to seven the number of people killed in the region in less than a week. Officials say 25 people including workers with pro-India political parties have been killed by suspected rebels this year so far.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rebel Yell

India | At least eight people are killed in clashes during peasant protests

(Lucknow) At least eight people were killed in clashes in northern India on Sunday during a protest by farmers who have been opposed to the government’s agricultural reforms for almost a year, authorities told the local press. Posted on Oct 4, 2021 at 12:26 pm. Farmers gathered for a protest...
ADVOCACY
Yogi Adityanath
Narendra Modi
The Independent

Seven civilians dead in a single week as India’s Kashmir sees sudden flare-up in targeted killings

A sudden flare-up in the targeted killing of civilians has sparked fresh concerns of instability in India’s already restive in Jammu and Kashmir. Seven civilians were shot dead, most at point-blank range, in just the last six days. On Thursday, two government school teachers were shot dead inside the school premises. Earlier this week - on Tuesday - three more civilians were shot. A further two civilians were killed last week. Armed assailants stormed into the Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Srinagar on Thursday. They asked for the identity cards of the teachers before opening fire on them, an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

India: nine people die in farmers’ protests against new laws

Nine people have been killed in violent clashes during a protest by hundreds of farmers in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, in a deadly escalation of year-long demonstrations against contentious agriculture laws. The farmers had gathered for a demonstration on Sunday in Lakhimpur Kheri district, where the junior...
ADVOCACY
AFP

Delhi warns of looming power 'crisis' as coal shortages bite

New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal warned of a looming power crisis in the Indian capital, saying on Saturday that some of the major coal-fired stations supplying the city barely have a day's stock left. India's coal-fired power stations had an average of four days' stock at the end of September, the lowest in years.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shropshire Star

Farmers protest at butcher shortage amid fears of pigs being killed ‘for waste’

Pig farmers protested outside the Tory conference in Manchester, calling for a temporary visa scheme to bring more butchers in. Pig farmers have protested outside the Conservative Party conference, arguing a lack of skilled butchers could lead to the “emotional and financial disaster” of tens of thousands of UK pigs being killed for waste.
AGRICULTURE
HackerNoon

Why is Melbourne Erupting in Violence?

Two wrongs don’t make a right. Police violence against people who are on the streets and in the parks because they want to or have to make a statement against continuing lockdowns and have no other ways to be heard is not an answer. There needs to be immediate action taken to prevent further police violence, and take the officers identified in the videos and witness statements for disproportionate force off of active duty. Protestors who are sitting, or at a distance and not being violent, and even running away, shouldn’t have rubber bullets fired at them, and the people who ordered these tactics need to be dismissed from positions of authority. Politicians who are against the brutality and the disproportionate use of force need to stand up and take meaningful legal action now. It makes no sense for the media to condemn people dropping rubbish at a shrine, or even urinating where there are no toilets and where police block the exit, whilst at the same time condoning shooting them with rubber bullets at close range and in the back. It’s this culture of forcing compliance by violence that needs to stop before a balanced social contract - one founded on trust, transparency, and fairness - can rebuild society again.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Thailand police seeking protesters in shooting of officer

Police in Thailand said Thursday they are seeking four suspects in connection with the shooting of a policeman in the head during a violent street protest in Bangkok The Wednesday night incident, in which the policeman was badly injured, was a major escalation in a series of wild melees that began several months ago between police and militant anti-government protesters demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. It was the first time a policeman has been shot.On most evenings, hardcore protesters turn the city’s Din Daeng neighborhood, where a major expressway starts, into a battleground. They burn tires...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Slovenia denies excessive police force against protesters

Slovenia’s interior minister on Friday rejected accusations that police used excessive force to curb anti-government protests with water cannons and tear gas on the eve of a major European Union summit in the country earlier this week. The demonstrations were the third in a month, organized against virus measures and the use of COVID-19 passes, including for going to work in all state-run firms. People must show that they are either fully vaccinated or that they have taken an expensive PCR test Interior Minister Ales Hojs said in Brussels that “police did their job very well during Tuesday's...
PROTESTS
hngn.com

Tensions Escalate As Russian Sukhoi-35S Jets Intercept American B-52 Bomber Flying Close to Russia Air Defense Identification Zone

Russian jets were scrambled to intercept American B-52 long-distance bomber as it approached the Russian border over the Pacific Ocean, stirring tensions between the two superpowers. Moscow has been very critical of increased military activity close to its borders. Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has made it clear that the Russian...
MILITARY
India
