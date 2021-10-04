Inside Politics: Johnson says it’s job of business to plug labour shortages amid supply chain crisis
Tory Party conference continues today with big speeches from Rishi Sunak and Lord Forst, the Brexit minister. Amid an ongoing supply chain crisis and worsening petrol supplies in southern England, the Conservatives will use this week’s conference to pitch themselves as the party willing to deliver high wages for Britain’s workers, as opposed to Labour who they will claim are ready to plug labour shortages by “pulling the lever” of immigration. Elsewhere, Tony Blair and a major Tory donor are caught up in a huge leak of financial documents which exposes the financial secrets of the rich and powerful. The chancellor will announce £500m for a jobs programme.www.independent.co.uk
