Immigration

Inside Politics: Johnson says it’s job of business to plug labour shortages amid supply chain crisis

By Independent TV
The Independent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTory Party conference continues today with big speeches from Rishi Sunak and Lord Forst, the Brexit minister. Amid an ongoing supply chain crisis and worsening petrol supplies in southern England, the Conservatives will use this week’s conference to pitch themselves as the party willing to deliver high wages for Britain’s workers, as opposed to Labour who they will claim are ready to plug labour shortages by “pulling the lever” of immigration. Elsewhere, Tony Blair and a major Tory donor are caught up in a huge leak of financial documents which exposes the financial secrets of the rich and powerful. The chancellor will announce £500m for a jobs programme.

The Independent

Sausage wars: EU to lift ban on British bangers to smooth Northern Ireland talks, reports say

The EU is expected to lift a ban on sausages made in Britain being sold in Northern Ireland as part of proposals to improve post-Brexit trading arrangements, with plans to “dramatically” reduce the level of checks on goods, according to reports.European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic announced this week that the EU was preparing to table “far-reaching proposals” aimed at reducing trade friction related to the Irish Sea.It has been reported that Mr Sefcovic will table four papers on Wednesday to improve the Northern Ireland Protocol, with measures to address the availability of UK-approved medicines and inspections on meat,...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Supply chain crisis: PM brings in ex-Tesco boss to ease shortages

Sir David Lewis, the former chief executive of Tesco, will advise the UK government on supply chains as it seeks to get a grip on shortages threatening everything from petrol to Christmas. Downing Street said Lewis would advise the prime minister on both immediate improvements and any necessary long-term changes...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Boris Johnson makes Keir Starmer look like a serious man for serious times

Rishi Sunak impressed business figures as he worked the room at a £4,000-per-table gala dinner on Monday during the Conservative Party’s Manchester conference. “What can I do for you? Tell me what you want,” the chancellor asked the diners. He took questions at each table – not making a quick escape, as Boris Johnson had done earlier when he spoke briefly at a business lunch without inviting questions.
U.K.
The Independent

Royal Mail to recruit 20,000 seasonal workers for Christmas

Royal Mail is hiring around 20,000 temporary workers in the coming months to cope with demand during the Christmas period.The postal service says it needs the extra staff to help with Christmas post and increasing online shopping.Parcelforce is also looking for extra workers and recruitment will start at the end of October.Some 17,150 seasonal workers are needed in mail centres, distribution hubs and data centres across England, with 1,800 in Scotland, 650 in Wales and 500 in Northern Ireland.The seasonal workers will help sort Christmas parcels and cards as well as the growing amount of online shopping orders.An additional 3,650...
ECONOMY
The Independent

PM appoints former Tesco boss as adviser to help ease supply chain crisis

Boris Johnson has appointed former Tesco chief executive Sir Dave Lewis as a supply chain adviser to fix both the immediate crisis facing a number of British industries and prevent future chaos.Sir Dave, who stepped down from the supermarket giant in September last year after turning around its fortunes following its major accounting scandal, will work with the Prime Minister and the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Stephen Barclay, as it was revealed around one in six adults in Britain have been unable to buy essential food items in the last fortnight.Some 17% of adults said they had not...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Would France really cut off energy supplies to the UK and Jersey?

Would France cut off supplies of electricity to the UK and Jersey just because its fishing boats aren’t getting the permits they need?. It is unlikely, given everything, but cannot be ruled out. Even in the current bad-tempered environment it would seem harsh to deprive Jersey’s medical facilities of all their electricity (the pipeline from France being the only reliable permanent source of energy). Killing Jersey’s sick and elderly as winter sets in as an act of spite isn’t what Boris Johnson might call “une bonne look”.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Business Secretary: Renewables will shield households from soaring gas bills

Consumers will be better insulated from erratic gas prices as wind and solar power start providing more energy to the UK’s households, the Business Secretary has said.Kwasi Kwarteng said that by decarbonising the UK’s power supply, the Government would ensure that households are less vulnerable to swings in fossil fuel markets.“The UK so far, as many of you know, has made great progress in diversifying our energy mix. But we are still very dependent, perhaps too dependent, on fossil fuels and their volatile prices,” he told a conference organised by trade body Energy UK.We will use the wealth of Britain's...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Ex-chancellor Lamont issues inflation warning and calls for interest rates hike

A Conservative former chancellor has added his voice to those warning about the risks surrounding inflation as he called for an increase in interest rates to tackle the issue.Lord Lamont also said on Saturday that the Government’s policy of calling for wages to go up could further drive inflation if the boost is not accompanied by increased productivity.Amid soaring energy prices and shortages of workers and materials, pressures from rising prices are increasing as the pace of the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic slows.The danger is that inflation becomes embedded, it results in wage claims, public sector wage claims, and...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Finally a dose of reality about how hollow Boris Johnson’s ‘levelling up’ promise really is

After the euphoria among the Tory faithful over Boris Johnson’s speech to their rally, today we have a welcome dose of something closer to reality. No, not an admission the country is in a cost-of-living crisis; that would be asking too much. But some ministers are admitting privately that Johnson’s flagship programme to “level up” the UK will take 10 years, as we have reported today.It is dawning on sensible senior Tories that, more than two years into his premiership, Johnson’s pet project is running as late as the trains in the north (whose reliability he wants to improve)....
POLITICS
The Independent

EU nationals warned they’ll lose benefits due to lack of settled status – even though they have right to stay

Vulnerable and disabled EU nationals have been warned their welfare benefits will be suspended unless they apply for EU settlement – despite the fact that they already have permission to stay in the UK.Thousands of people face being stripped of their state support within weeks after the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) sent out letters stating that they must apply for post-Brexit immigration status within 28 days or their benefits will “stop”.The Independent has learned that people who already hold settled status have been sent the letter, while some of those who have not yet applied have not received...
HOMELESS
The Independent

By now policy should beat personality – sadly both Labour and Tory conferences show it still doesn’t

Have there ever been more vacuous damp squib conferences from the main two parties?. First, we had spineless Keir Starmer saying Labour would at some point come up with a plan for government whilst revealing his Labour idols as Tony Blair and former chancellor/prime minister Gordon Brown, who left the country in debt by a trillion pounds without the aid of a pandemic. Second, we had blustering Boris Johnson with his promise of a radical new way of life for us all, minus any detail of how it will be achieved.
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Secret’ PPE contract handed to Tory donor’s firm now worth £11m

Boris Johnson’s government has been urged to end “secrecy” after it emerged that a Covid contract handed to a Conservative Party donor’s firm is still under wraps after 18 months.Clipper Logistics – whose boss has donated £730,000 to the Tories – secured a deal to deliver personal protective equipment (PPE) last year without facing any rival bids.Government figures show the deal for the firm’s services was renewed at £650,000 a month – which means the contract has cost the taxpayer an estimated £11m.Labour demanded the government comes clean and publishes the full details of the “secret” contract, as well as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Inside Politics: Fears of mass flu deaths and levelling up could take 10 years

The government is urging people to get the flu jab this winter amid fears up to 60,000 people could die from the virus over the coming months. Elsewhere, cabinet ministers have admitted ‘levelling up’ could take a decade and a Covid PPE contract handed to a Tory Party donor has cost the taxpayer an estimated £11 million.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Transport secretary refuses to specify date for ending of PCR tests

Ministers are refusing to say when cheap, swift lateral flow tests will replace PCRs for arriving travellers to the UK.On Thursday the health secretary, Sajid Javid, repeated a government promise on switching to cheaper, faster tests, saying: “We’re now making it easier and cheaper for people to travel by allowing fully vaccinated travellers from non-red list countries to use lateral flow tests on day two of arrival, as long as they provide proof of use.”But vaccinated travellers are no closer to knowing when in the next three weeks the switch will take place.Speaking on BBC Today, the transport secretary, Grant...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘I have a headtorch to avoid turning on lights’: Food bank users see little chance of ‘high wage’ economy

As Boris Johnson roused the Tory party faithful in Manchester with his speech about economic growth and rising wages, 200 miles away food bank users were streaming in. “Things are more expensive,” said Joan, sitting amid rows of tins, pasta and other produce in Dad’s House, a charity that runs a foodbank in southwest London. “Things are great for people who are working and don’t see all this. Because I never used to see this.”She started coming to the food bank earlier this year after losing her job as a nanny.“I used to give things to a food bank....
ECONOMY
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s ‘jokes wearing thin’, says Keir Starmer as poll shows public prefers Labour leader’s speech

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has criticised the Boris Johnson’s conference speech, arguing his jokes are going to “wear thin” when people across the country are hit in the pocket.Starmer said the “showman” prime minister keeps pretending “he’s just sort of just landed from the moon” – arguing Britain is in a cost of living crisis because of the way the Tories have governed.It comes as polling showed the public preferred the Labour leader’s conference speech in Brighton last week to the Conservative leader’s address in Manchester on Wednesday.Some 63 per cent of respondents agreed with what Starmer had to say,...
ENTERTAINMENT

