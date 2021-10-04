Inside Politics: Johnson says it’s job of business to plug labour shortages amid supply chain crisis

After the euphoria among the Tory faithful over Boris Johnson’s speech to their rally, today we have a welcome dose of something closer to reality. No, not an admission the country is in a cost-of-living crisis; that would be asking too much. But some ministers are admitting privately that Johnson’s flagship programme to “level up” the UK will take 10 years, as we have reported today.It is dawning on sensible senior Tories that, more than two years into his premiership, Johnson’s pet project is running as late as the trains in the north (whose reliability he wants to improve)....

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO