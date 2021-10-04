Ethiopian parliament confirms Abiy Ahmed as prime minister

Ethiopian troops and their allies are waging air and ground strikes against Tigray rebels in the northern region of Amhara, humanitarian and rebel sources told AFP. The bombardments hit several areas of Amhara on Thursday and Friday, the humanitarian sources said, amid growing speculation of a major push by government forces against the rebels. There is a "massive move" against the rebels, said Getachew Reda, spokesman for the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been locked in a brutal conflict with pro-government forces in northern Ethiopia for almost 11 months. The reports come just days after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was sworn in for a new term on Monday, vowing to stand strong and defend "Ethiopia's honour" despite mounting international criticism of the conflict and alarm about the humanitarian crisis it has triggered.

MILITARY ・ 4 HOURS AGO