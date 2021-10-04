Salvation Army opens holiday assistance applications for Northeast Florida families on Oct. 4

Salvation Army (Roman Tiraspolsky/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s that time of year again, where food and gifts are in abundance as families prepare for the upcoming holidays. The Salivation Army is providing assistance to make the festivities possible for all families in Northeast Florida through the holiday assistance application.

Families can apply online starting Oct. 4 for Thanksgiving and Christmas assistance for children 12 and under.

Thanksgiving assistance will include groceries fit to make a Thanksgiving meal according to a family’s size.

Christmas assistance will provide gifts for children 12 and under including a new toy, a new outfit and a holiday stocking.

Applicants must apply before Oct. 22 with the following documents:

Picture I.D. for all adults in the household.

Social security cards for all household members (including adults).

Birth certificates for all children, or legal proof of custody.

Proof of income: pay stubs, SSI/SSDI award letter, TANF, SNAP, EBT, child support, and/or verification of current unemployment benefits.

Proof of residency: lease, deed, mail with address, or mortgage statement. If you are living with family/friends and you are not on the lease, you must still meet the qualifying income criteria, and present a notarized letter from the person on the lease that states the named individuals living with them (include address and rent charged, if any).

The application can be accessed through https://salvationarmyflorida.org/jacksonville-ac/. Once on the website, click the tab that reads “Holiday Assistance” to learn more and apply.

