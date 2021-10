FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The fans have returned to give NFL stadiums a pulse, and you could feel it start to quicken at Gillette Stadium early in the fourth quarter. The New England Patriots had just scored their first touchdown of the game, a magnificent 22-yard throw and catch from Mac Jones to Kendrick Bourne. It was the type of play that was perfect for the moment. New Orleans Saints rookie corner Paulson Adebo was in great position, but the Patriots receiver simply beat him to the ball and yanked it away for the score. Similarly, the game felt like it was slipping out of the Saints hands.

