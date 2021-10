Richard Sherman has had some memorable moments throughout his career. We compiled a list of some that stick out to us. Richard Sherman is a familiar face in the NFL. The veteran cornerback has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (on 9/29) ahead of the headline-grabbing game against the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football (10/3). According to his podcast Sherman said he went with the best offer he had. He said there were a couple of teams who were interested in signing the five-time Pro Bowl cornerback. Sherman also said Tom Brady gave him a call as well which made it even more difficult to pass up.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO