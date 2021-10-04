CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Analysis: Andy Reid’s homecoming easier than Tom Brady’s

By ROB MAADDI
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GJqUR_0cGLTG0500
1 of 4

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Andy Reid kicked off Homecoming Sunday with a record-setting win in Philadelphia, and Tom Brady finished it with one of his own against Bill Belichick in New England.

The road to victory was easier for Reid.

The 63-year-old coach watched Patrick Mahomes throw five touchdown passes to lead the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs to a 42-30 win over the Eagles. Reid became the first coach in NFL history to win 100 games with two teams, reaching that milestone against his old club.

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had to grind out a 19-17 win over the Patriots that was secured when Nick Folk hit the left upright on a 56-yard field goal attempt in the closing seconds on a rain-soaked night. Earlier, Brady became the NFL’s all-time leader in yards passing, breaking Drew Brees’ mark at Gillette Stadium, where the seven-time Super Bowl champion played his first 20 seasons.

Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski also had a triumphant return, earning a 14-7 win in Minnesota, where he spent 14 seasons as an assistant.

Reid already came back to Philadelphia as a visitor in 2013, so this trip wasn’t as emotional for him.

“I’m pretty good with it,” he said with a smile. “You want me to cry up here? I don’t have anything more to say.”

Reid joked about eating cheesesteaks and warned the media and fans to be patient with Eagles rookie coach Nick Sirianni.

“Just keep doing what you’re doing, man, and you’re going to be fine,” Reid said of his advice for Sirianni. “He’s got a strong personality, a strong kid, man. And you need that here. You guys can be a little rough. But you got to have that and keep moving. You don’t let things grab you and take you down.”

Reid’s players badly wanted to get Big Red that 100th win in Philadelphia, where he won more games than any coach in Eagles history.

“It’s awesome,” said Tyreek Hill, who had three touchdown catches and 186 yards receiving. “Seeing him in the locker room fired up is surreal, man. As a kid I used to watch TV and see Coach Reid coaching in Philadelphia. I used to have dreams and aspirations of playing in the NFL, and now I’m actually playing for one of the greatest coaches of all time.”

Reid led Philadelphia to five NFC championship games, winning only one. The Eagles lost their lone Super Bowl appearance under Reid to Brady and Belichick following the 2004 season. But Reid finally hoisted that Vince Lombardi Trophy two years ago and guided the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl last season, losing to Brady and the Buccaneers.

“I think it’s special to him for sure being in Philadelphia,” Mahomes said. “He became Andy Reid in a sense in Philadelphia. And to be able to go to Kansas City and build what he’s built here, and get that 100th win in Philadelphia — and obviously he’s going to keep on going, he has a lot of dreams for this season — but he’ll definitely take in this moment for a second at least.”

Mahomes later added: “No offense to Philly, I’m glad they let him go and he’s here coaching us in Kansas City.”

For the 44-year-old Brady, going back home was an emotional experience throughout the week even before he jogged onto the field in warmups to “Brady, Brady, Brady!” chants.

“That was pretty cool,” he said. “It’s been my home for 20 years. I have the best memories. My kids were born here. It’s just a great town, a great city, a great area. I love it up here. I have so many people I have relationships with, but this was about this team coming up here to win. This wasn’t about one player. This was about our entire team going on the road, beating a good team.”

Brady kept his emotions in check during the game, facing a defense that knows him better than anyone. He completed only 51.1% of his passes and didn’t throw any touchdown passes but left victorious, as usual.

“I was just trying to keep my poise,” he said. “I showed up to the stadium and I knew what we were gonna be dealing with, a really good football team. They were well-prepared. I thought they made a lot of good plays. We had too many penalties that held us back. Good to get a win on the road.”

Reid’s Chiefs, Brady’s Buccaneers and Stefanski’s Browns were among nine road teams that won in Week 4. The New Orleans Saints were among the home losers in their first game in the Superdome since Hurricane Ida forced them out of town. They blew an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter and lost to the previously winless New York Giants 27-21 in overtime.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the Patriots kicker’s first name is Nick, not Kevin, Folk.

___

Follow Rob Maaddi on Twitter at https://twitter.com/robmaaddi and his work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/robmaaddi

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
The Spun

Andy Reid Reacts To What He’s Seen From Josh Gordon

The Kansas City Chiefs made a significant move earlier this week, promoting wide receiver Josh Gordon to their 53-man roster. That puts him on track to play this Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills. Gordon has only been on the Chiefs for a little over a week, but he has...
NFL
TMZ.com

Tom Brady Not Expecting 'Homecoming' In Return To Foxboro

Tom Brady is treating his big return to Foxboro like a regular football game ... claiming he's not expecting any fanfare against the Patriots this Sunday. Right, like that's gonna happen. Week 4 will mark TB12's first trip back to Gillette Stadium since leaving the Pats in 2020 ... and...
NFL
NECN

Tom Brady's New England Return Tops List of Boston Sports Homecomings

Brady's return tops list of biggest Boston sports homecomings originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tom Brady will enter Gillette Stadium as a visitor for the first time Sunday night when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers, fresh off their Super Bowl championship and eyeing a repeat in 2021, take on the New England Patriots and his former boss, Bill Belichick.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Vince Lombardi
Person
Drew Brees
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs TE Jody Fortson shares Andy Reid's postgame message to the team

Silver linings are hard to come by when the Kansas City Chiefs drop an important game within the division, but the emergence of tight end Jody Fortson against Los Angeles was a positive part of the disappointing matchup. After sneaking free on the goal line, Patrick Mahomes found him on a quick pass that highlighted Fortson’s ability to elevate and grab a contested ball for his first career touchdown.
NFL
chatsports.com

The genesis of Tom Brady's legend

Editor's note: Twenty years ago today, Tom Brady started his first NFL game in his legendary career. Here's a look back at Henry Bushnell's 2019 feature on what led to that point for Brady, who returns to Foxborough for the first time since he left the Patriots for Tampa Bay.
NFL
ABC7 Chicago

Tom Brady's return to New England with Buccaneers latest homecoming by an iconic athlete

It's being billed as The Return and as Week 4 of the NFL season approaches, it's the game everyone has been talking about: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady heads back to Foxborough, Massachusetts, to face his former team, the New England Patriots(8:20 p.m. ET, NBC). Brady won an unprecedented six Super Bowl titles in 20 years with the Patriots before securing a seventh ring with the Buccaneers last season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#American Football#Ap#Kansas City Chiefs#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Patriots#Big Red
FanSided

Chiefs podcast: Andy Reid’s inspiration and Josh Gordon’s importance

It’s been an emotional week for Chiefs Kingdom and that goes well beyond the most recent loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Yes, we’re frustrated by the fact that Kansas City has lost two games in a row. No, the division basement doesn’t feel good. But we’ve also been much more concerned with the health of head coach Andy Reid, and then there’s the signing of wide receiver Josh Gordon on top of it all.
NFL
fox40jackson.com

Bill Belichick: ‘There’s no quarterback I’d rather have than Tom Brady’

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick reiterated the obvious on Friday. The legendary NFL leader was asked during his press conference ahead of the game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if he would’ve had the same success without the quarterback. Belichick replied, “Of course not.”. Patriots head...
NFL
chiefscrowd.com

Chiefs beat Eagles in Andy Reid’s return to Philadelphia

The Chiefs’ offense looked more like it’s supposed to look today in Philadelphia. After a disappointing 1-2 start to the season, Patrick Mahomes and Co. took care of business today, beating the Eagles 42-30 to improve their record to 2-2 on the season. It was a homecoming of sorts for Andy Reid, who had his [more]
NFL
MassLive.com

Tom Brady’s hoarse voice sparks questions ahead of Patriots game: ‘My throat’s more sore than my arm’

It wasn’t what Tom Brady said during his Thursday press conference that raised eyebrows. It’s the way he sounded. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback sounded uncharacteristically hoarse while speaking to the media ahead of Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. However, the 44-year-old quarterback didn’t seem overly concerned about it.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Hospitalized After Sunday's Game vs. Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was transported to a local hospital after feeling ill following Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team told ESPN. Reid was treated for dehydration and expected to recover. He was on the sidelines until the end of the Chiefs' 30-24 loss and returned to the locker room to address the team before leaving in an ambulance.
NFL
cbslocal.com

Definitive Photos Of Tom Brady’s Career

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is returning to Foxboro on Sunday night, not as the quarterback of the Patriots, but as a visiting opponent. It’s certainly a strange scenario — one that most people in New England always believed to be possible but never hoped to see. Alas, 18 months...
NFL
chatsports.com

Buccaneers' Tom Brady Announces He's Launching 'BRADY' Apparel Brand

Tom Brady is adding to his off-field endeavors. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced the launch of his very own apparel line, Brady Brand. Run the game, don’t let the game run you. BRADY - my next generation apparel brand is coming soon. Sign up now for updates: https://t.co/AmfwWVS1le. @bradybrand pic.twitter.com/9skoQpyYid.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

605K+
Followers
326K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy