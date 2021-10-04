Frances Kelley, 94, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Retired as a cook at Clarion Area High School, Frances was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Clarion. She was also a member of the Ladies Guild and Birthday Club. Frances enjoyed social events with family and friends, as well as crocheting and made afghans for all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was an accomplished Italian cook. Frances had a beautiful smile and a laugh to go along with it. She will be sorely missed by all of her family and friends.