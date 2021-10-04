Consider This: The perils of being an opinion columnist

Michael Morse, mmorsepfd@aol.com, a monthly contributor, is a former captain with the Providence Fire Department and an author. Chairs six feet apart, signs everywhere warning people to keep distant, wear a mask and wait to be called. TV in the corner ... the news. Not good, COVID cases climbing, Dr. Fauci on screen, telling us the worst is yet to come. Maybe. The message is clear from the next people on screen, some medical professionals, some government officials, one host: the unvaccinated need to be segregated for the common good. Put in places. Denied care if they get sick. It’s their fault. They are stupid. Ignorant. Selfish. Evil.

