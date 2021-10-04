CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merck-Ridgeback’s oral drug lowers hospitalisation risk in Covid-19 trial

Cover picture for the articleMerck (MSD) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics have reported that their oral drug, molnupiravir (MK-4482, EIDD-2801), substantially lowered the hospitalisation or mortality risk in the Phase III MOVe-OUT clinical trial in adults with mild-to-moderate Covid-19. The experimental antiviral medicine molnupiravir is an oral formulation of a ribonucleoside analogue that can potentially hinder...

The Motley Fool

Can This Duo Outperform Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics' COVID Treatment?

Merck has good data, but Atea has more growth potential. Backing from Roche should ease concerns about the pharma's small size. Last week, mega-cap Merck (NYSE:MRK) and privately-held partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics gave the world a sigh of relief. In a press release about molnupiravir, the first-ever potential oral treatment for COVID-19, the $206 billion pharmaceutical company claimed the drug reduced harm caused by mild to moderate COVID-19 infections by nearly half.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
restorationnewsmedia.com

ECU begins clinical trials for Merck’s COVID-19 pill

GREENVILLE — Researchers at East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine are enrolling subjects in a new clinical trial for the antiviral pill being developed by Merck & Co. that’s been touted as a potential game-changer in the fight against COVID-19. The experimental medication, molnupiravir, has made worldwide headlines in recent days after it was shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death by about half in subjects who already have COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NEWS10 ABC

New drug combo shows promise at stopping COVID infections, study finds

(StudyFinds) — Researchers from the Norwegian University of Technology and Science say a new drug combination is showing serious promise against COVID-19 in preliminary animal and cell culture tests. The mixture, a combination of nafamostat and Pegasys (IFNα), also adheres to all availability and efficacy requirements. More specifically, this new drug concoction appears capable of stopping […]
SCIENCE
AFP

Pfizer seeks US authorization of Covid vaccine for ages 5-11

US drugmaker Pfizer said Thursday it has formally requested emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine in children age five to 11. Pfizer tweeted early Thursday that the two companies had "officially submitted our request" to the FDA "for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of our #COVID19 vaccine in children 5 to <12."
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Pfizer and BioNTech seek US FDA approval for Covid-19 vaccine in children

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech have reportedly submitted a formal request to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the emergency use authorization (EUA) of their Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years. Last month, the company released the data obtained from a Phase II/III clinical trial,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WTAJ

AstraZeneca asks FDA to authorize COVID antibody treatment

LONDON (AP) — AstraZeneca, the drugmaker that developed one of the first COVID-19 vaccines, has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize the emergency use of a first-of-a-kind antibody treatment to prevent the disease. The Anglo-Swedish company said Tuesday that the treatment, known as AZD7442, would be the first long-acting antibody combination to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

NICE recommends Novartis’ crizanlizumab for sickle cell disease treatment

The UK’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended Novartis’s crizanlizumab as a treatment option for sickle cell disease, a blood disorder. Crizanlizumab is claimed to be the first treatment option in 20 years that will be available for patients in England. Delivered by a transfusion drip,...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

German to weigh need to purchase Merck & co's COVID-19 drug

FRANKFURT, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Germany will hold talks on whether it needs to make bulk purchases of Merck & Co's (MRK.N) promising drug candidate for the treatment of COVID-19, its health minister said on Wednesday. Germany had always secured access to effective COVID-19 treatments early, minister Jens Spahn told...
INDUSTRY
FiercePharma

Merck and Ridgeback's molnupiravir will be 'complementary, but not a competitor' to COVID-19 vaccines: analyst

What do Merck and Ridgeback’s eye-opening data, recently released for its antiviral molnupiravir on high-risk COVID-19 patients, mean for manufacturers of vaccines?. Analysts from the ODDO BHF financial services group see little impact in the short and intermediate term. Even though inoculation rates are low in most lesser developed countries, ODDO says it’s unlikely that countries will shift away from vaccination campaigns to focus primarily on treating high-risk patients with COVID.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Oral Covid-19 drugs: Merck’s molnupiravir and its closest rivals

Merck and Ridgeback Pharmaceuticals’ molnupiravir is drawing heightened public interest due to its recent data in mild-to-moderate Covid-19. However, Pfizer, Roche and Atea Pharmaceuticals are hot on molnupiravir’s heels with their own respective data reveals expected in the next few months. Pfizer trials’ primary completion imminent. Pfizer’s PF-07321332 tablet is...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

AstraZeneca seeks EUA for antibody combination to prevent Covid-19

AstraZeneca has submitted a request seeking the US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) emergency use authorization (EUA) for its long-acting antibody (LAAB) combination, AZD7442, to prevent symptomatic Covid-19. Discovered by Vanderbilt University Medical Center, AZD7442 is a combination of tixagevimab (AZD8895) and cilgavimab (AZD1061). In June last year, it was...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

GSK signs agreement with Canada to supply Covid-19 drug

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has signed an agreement with the government in Canada to supply Covid-19 monoclonal antibody therapy, Sotrovimab. Developed together with Vir Biotechnology, Sotrovimab is an investigational single-dose SARS-CoV-2 antibody. It is intended to treat adults and adolescent Covid-19 patients aged 12 years and above who do not require oxygen...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Generic drug safety: US regulators struggle to keep up with a global market

Generic drugs – cheaper copies of once-patented, brand-name medicines – are quite literally life-savers in the US, where prescription drug prices are 2.5 times higher than other nations of comparable wealth. According to the Association for Accessible Medicines, generic and biosimilar drugs saved the US health system a whopping $338bn in 2020.
INDUSTRY

