Merck-Ridgeback’s oral drug lowers hospitalisation risk in Covid-19 trial

GREENVILLE — Researchers at East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine are enrolling subjects in a new clinical trial for the antiviral pill being developed by Merck & Co. that’s been touted as a potential game-changer in the fight against COVID-19. The experimental medication, molnupiravir, has made worldwide headlines in recent days after it was shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death by about half in subjects who already have COVID-19.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 HOURS AGO